C.O.’s own Ashton Eaton recalls training leading up to 2 Olympic decathlon gold medals

Olympic Zone

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If anyone knows how hard it is to train for the Olympic decathlon, it's probably Central Oregon's own Ashton Eaton.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time world decathlon champion told NewsChannel 21 the event is "representative of the full athlete."

"I think it's also representative of that fight and grit that you have as a person," Eaton said.

But his coaches said the training is actually tougher than the event itself.

His professional coach, Harry Marra, said, "Not necessarily just the physical, but the physical, mental and emotional."

Jack Hirsh spoke with Eaton, Marra and Eaton's high school coach, Tate Metcalf, about what it takes to win a decathlon. His story is coming up on the Olympic Zone at 4:30 p.m. on KTVZ.