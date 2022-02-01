The Winter Olympics are at hand and will shift KTVZ’s newscasts, other programs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2022 Winter Olympics are almost at hand, with coverage starting Thursday -- and that means some shifting of our newscasts and daytime programming on NewsChannel 21 for the next couple of weeks (through Feb. 20).

Among the main changes: NBC Nightly News will air two hours earlier, at 3:30 p.m., followed by NewsChannel 21 at Four, which will be simulcast on both KTVZ (NBC) and KFXO (Fox Central Oregon) during the Olympics.

Also, to make way for Olympics coverage, NewsChannel 21 at Five and Six will air on KFXO, and NewsChannel 21 at Seven will be pre-empted until after the Games.

Starting this Saturday, our special half-hour program, the Olympic Zone, will be airing at 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, featuring local athlete profiles and other Olympics-related features by our reporters, as well as other interesting NBC features about the Beijing Games.

Our extensive coverage of the Games also shifts to KFXO or pre-empts much of our daytime programming on NBC. You can check out the revised schedule in our on-air TV listings, under the About Us tab on the KTVZ menu, or directly at https://ktvz.com/about-us/tv-listings/

And of course, we'll have extensive coverage of all things Olympics on KTVZ.COM as well, with a special page in the final stages of launch preparations.

We hope you enjoy NewsChannel 21's Olympics coverage!