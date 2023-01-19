Out & About: Animal posers
The deer always try to get into our shots, don't they? Send us your fine pics from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.
The deer always try to get into our shots, don't they? Send us your fine pics from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.