Out & About: Alvin (the chipmunk) and friends, out and about in Central Oregon
Enjoy this week's wonderful pictures of Central Oregon! Send us yours for next week from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!
Enjoy this week's wonderful pictures of Central Oregon! Send us yours for next week from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.