Out & About: Great week to get outside
We have great photos of beautiful Central Oregon - and here's the proof! Bet you do too! Want to share? Visit the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.
We have great photos of beautiful Central Oregon - and here's the proof! Bet you do too! Want to share? Visit the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.