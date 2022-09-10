The Big Playback 9/9, Pt. 1: Bend with a win, Sisters vs. Madras
Friday night lights - this week with Carly Keenan -- began with Bend and their big win over North Medford. Sisters played Madras for a Central Oregon matchup.
