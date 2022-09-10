This week, we're taking on some girls volleyball! Noah Chast was on hand this week when the Crook County Cowgirls squared off with the Mountain View Cougars.

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.