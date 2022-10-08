The Big Playback 10/7 Pt. 3: Caldera takes down Ridgeview, other scores and top plays
Caldera gets their first IMC win, be sure to vote below or on the Sports page for your top play!
Caldera gets their first IMC win, be sure to vote below or on the Sports page for your top play!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.