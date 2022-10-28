The Big Playback 10-28 Pt. 1: Rivalry games to end the regular season
Bend beats Mtn View, La Pine ends with a win, Crook County over Madras and Ridgeview takes one from Redmond in double OT, honored Eagle Scout pregame.
Bend beats Mtn View, La Pine ends with a win, Crook County over Madras and Ridgeview takes one from Redmond in double OT, honored Eagle Scout pregame.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.