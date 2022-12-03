The Big Playback Awards Pt. 1: Football offensive and defensive players of the year
Sam Stephens, Malakai Nutter, Spencer Elliot and The Bend High defense took home the awards.
Sam Stephens, Malakai Nutter, Spencer Elliot and The Bend High defense took home the awards.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.