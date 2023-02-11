Noah Chast returns with your pick for last week's Play of the Week, and three fine candidates for this week's honor. Make your pick in the poll below!

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.