The Big Playback 11/3 Pt. 2: Bend & Sisters volleyball make state final, Trinity Lutheran, Summit & Crook County lose
Bend and Sisters play for a state title Saturday night.
Make sure to vote for your favorite volleyball/soccer top plays!
Bend and Sisters play for a state title Saturday night.
Make sure to vote for your favorite volleyball/soccer top plays!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.