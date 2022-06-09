The best and worst movies from 10 iconic directors
Lionsgate
The best and worst movies from 10 iconic directors
Taylor Lautner and Lily Collins in Abduction (2011)
Lightning Pictures
Kathryn Bigelow’s worst: ‘Blue Steel’ (1990)
Jamie Lee Curtis in Blue Steel
Voltage Pictures
Kathryn Bigelow’s best: ‘The Hurt Locker’ (2008)
Guy Pearce and Brian Geraghty in The Hurt Locker
American Zoetrope
Sofia Coppola’s worst: ‘The Bling Ring’ (2013)
Emma Watson, Israel Broussard, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, and Claire Julien in The Bling Ring (2013)
Focus Features
Sofia Coppola’s best: ‘Lost in Translation’ (2003)
Bill Murray in Lost in Translation
Art Linson Productions
Alfonso Cuarón’s worst: ‘Great Expectations’ (1998)
Ethan Hawke, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Anne Bancroft in Great Expectations
Universal Pictures
Alfonso Cuarón’s best: ‘Children of Men’ (2006)
Clive Owen and Clare-Hope Ashitey in Children of Men
Legend3D
Ava DuVernay’s worst: ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ (2018)
Reese Witherspoon and Storm Reid in A Wrinkle in Time
Forward Movement
Ava DuVernay’s best: ‘13th’ (2016)
Newt Gingrich and Ava DuVernay in 13th
British International Pictures (BIP)
Alfred Hitchcock’s worst: ‘Juno and the Paycock’ (1929)
Edward Chapman, John Longden, and Kathleen O’Regan in Juno and the Paycock (1929)
Shamley Productions
Alfred Hitchcock’s best: ‘Psycho’ (1960)
Patricia Hitchcock & Janet Leigh in a scene from “Psycho”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Mira Nair’s worst: ‘Amelia’ (2009)
Mira Nair in a scene from Amelia
Mirabai Films
Mira Nair’s best: ‘Salaam Bombay!’ (1988)
Nana Patekar and Chanda Sharma in Salaam Bombay!
American International Pictures (AIP)
Martin Scorsese’s worst: ‘Boxcar Bertha’ (1972)
David Carradine in Boxcar Bertha
Warner Bros.
Martin Scorsese’s best: ‘Goodfellas’ (1990)
Ray Liotta and Lorraine Bracco in Goodfellas
Fox 2000 Pictures
Ridley Scott’s worst: ‘The Counselor’ (2013)
Javier Bardem and Michael Fassbender in The Counselor
Dreamworks Pictures
Ridley Scott’s best: ‘Gladiator’ (2000)
Russell Crowe and Djimon Hounsou in Gladiator
Lionsgate
John Singleton’s worst: ‘Abduction’ (2011)
Taylor Lautner and Lily Collins in Abduction
Columbia Pictures
John Singleton’s best: ‘Boyz n the Hood’ (1991)
Cuba Gooding Jr. and Tyra Ferrell in Boyz n the Hood
Max L. Raab Productions
Agnès Varda’s worst: ‘Lions Love (… and Lies)’ (1969)
Richard Bright and Billie Dixon in Lions Love (… and Lies)
Ciné-tamaris
Agnès Varda’s best: ‘The Beaches of Agnès’ (2008)
Agnès Varda in The Beaches of Agnès
Comments