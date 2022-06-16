Best Italian films of all time
Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images
Marcello Mastroianni and Anita Ekberg in ‘La Dolce Vita’
Cinecitta
#25. ‘Big Deal on Madonna Street’ (1958)
Marcello Mastroianni, Vittorio Gassman and others converse in a scene from ‘Big Deal on Madonna Street’
Mars Film
#24. ‘The Conformist’ (1970)
Two women dance in a scene from ‘The Conformist’
F.C Produzioni
#23. ‘Amarcord’ (1973)
Two actresses in a scene from ‘Amarcord’
La Deantir
#22. ‘We All Loved Each Other So Much’ (1974)
Nino Manfredi and Stefania Sandrelli talk in a scene from ‘We All Loved Each Other So Much’
R.P.A. Cinematografica
#21. ‘Amici miei’ (1975)
Actors gesture in a scene from ‘Amici miei’
Societa Cooperativa Alfa Cinematografica
#20. ‘Shoeshine’ (1946)
Franco Interlenghi and Rinaldo Smordoni in a scene from ‘Shoeshine’
Vera Films S.p.a
#19. ‘Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion’ (1970)
Florida Bolkan with raised arms in a scene from ‘Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion’
Titanus
#18. ‘Divorce Italian Style’ (1961)
Marcello Mastroianni and Daniela Rocca in a scene from ‘Divorce Italian Style’
Nepi Film
#17. ‘La Notte’ (1961)
Marcello Mastroianni, Jeanne Moreau and Monica Vitti in a scene from ‘La Notte’
20th Century Fox
#16. ‘The Leopard’ (1963)
Actors in a scene from ‘The Leopard’
Excelsa Film
#15. ‘Rome, Open City’ (1945)
Anna Magnani and cast in a scene from ‘Rome, Open City’
Pointi-De Laurentiis Cinematografica
#14. ‘The Road’ (1954)
Giulietta Masina in a scene from ‘The Road’
Sciarlo
#13. ‘The Legend of 1900’ (1998)
Tim Roth at the piano in a scene from ‘The Legend of 1900’
#12. ‘La dolce vita’ (1960)
Marcello Mastroianni and Anita Ekberg in ‘La Dolce Vita’
Cineriz
#11. ‘8½’ (1963)
Marcello Mastroianni, Anouk Aimee and cast in a scene from ‘8 1/2’
Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica
#10. ‘The Great War’ (1959)
Vittorio Gassman and Silvana Mangano in a scene from ‘The Great War’
Compangnia Cinematografica Champion
#9. ‘A Special Day’ (1977)
Marcello Mastroianni and Sofia Loren in a scene from ‘A Special Day’
Rialto Pictures
#8. ‘Nights of Cabiria’ (1957)
Giulietta Masina in a scene from ‘Nights of Cabiria’
Incei Film
#7. ‘Il Sorpasso’ (1962)
Vittorio Gassman and Jean-Louis Trintignant in “Il Sorpasso’
Titanus
#6. ‘Rocco and His Brothers’ (1960)
Alain Delon in a scene from ‘Rocco and His Brothers’
Rizzoli Film
#5. ‘Umberto D.’ (1952)
Carlo Battisti with dog in ‘Umberto D’
Produzioni De Sica (PDS)
#4. ‘Bicycle Thieves’ (1948)
Lamberto Maggiorani and Enzo Staiola in a scene from ‘Bicycle Thieves’
BiBi Film
#3. ‘The Best of Youth’ (2003)
Jasmine Trinca in a scene from ‘The Best of Youth’
Miramax
#2. ‘Cinema Paradiso’ (1988)
Salvatore Cascio and Philippe Noiret in a scene from ‘Cinema Paradiso’
Melampo Cinematografica
#1. ‘Life Is Beautiful’ (1997)
Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi and Giorgio Cantarini in ‘Life in Beautiful’
