#25. 'The Railway Man' (2013)
Best Nicole Kidman movies of all time
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Railway Man”
#25. 'Genius' (2016)
#25. ‘Genius’ (2016)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Genius”
Amazon Studios
#24. ‘Being the Ricardos’ (2021)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Being the Ricardos”
#23. 'Far and Away' (1992)
#23. ‘Far and Away’ (1992)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Far and Away ”
#22. 'Australia' (2008)
#22. ‘Australia’ (2008)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Australia”
Capella Films
#21. ‘My Life’ (1993)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “My Life”
#20. 'Dead Calm' (1989)
#20. ‘Dead Calm’ (1989)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Dead Calm”
#19. 'To Die For' (1995)
#19. ‘To Die For’ (1995)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “To Die For”
#18. 'Stoker' (2013)
#18. ‘Stoker’ (2013)
Nicole Kidman and Matthew Goode in a scene from “Stoker”
#17. 'Bombshell' (2019)
#17. ‘Bombshell’ (2019)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Bombshell”
Warner Bros.
#16. ‘Aquaman’ (2018)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Aquaman”
Focus Features
#15. ‘Boy Erased’ (2018)
Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in a scene from “Boy Erased”
Olympus Pictures
#14. ‘Rabbit Hole’ (2010)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Rabbit Hole”
Escape Artists
#13. ‘The Upside’ (2017)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Upside”
Element Pictures
#12. ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ (2017)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Killing of a Sacred Deer ”
#11. 'Flirting' (1991)
#11. ‘Flirting’ (1991)
Nicole Kidman and Thandiwe Newton in a scene from “Flirting”
#10. 'The Railway Man' (2013)
#10. ‘The Railway Man’ (2013)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Railway Man”
StudioCanal
#9. ‘Paddington’ (2014)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from ” Paddington”
Miramax
#8. ‘Cold Mountain’ (2003)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Cold Mountain”
#7. 'The Northman' (2022)
#7. ‘The Northman’ (2022)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Northman”
#6. 'The Hours' (2002)
#6. ‘The Hours’ (2002)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Hours ”
Warner Bros.
#5. ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ (1999)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Eyes Wide Shut ”
#4. 'Moulin Rouge!' (2001)
#4. ‘Moulin Rouge!’ (2001)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from ” Moulin Rouge!”
#3. 'The Others' (2001)
#3. ‘The Others’ (2001)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Others”
#2. 'Dogville' (2003)
#2. ‘Dogville’ (2003)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Dogville”
#1. 'Lion' (2016)
#1. ‘Lion’ (2016)
Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Lion”
