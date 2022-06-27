Skip to Content
15 great films shot on location in rural and wide-open landscapes


Iconic shot of James Dean in a car in front of a farmhouse in “Giant.”


Seven Samurai (1954)

A wide shot scene from “Seven Samurai”


Giant (1956)

Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson in a scene from “Giant”


Night of the Living Dead (1968)

S. William Hinzman and Russell Streiner in a scene from “Night of the Living Dead”


Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Paul Newman and Katharine Ross in a scene from “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”


Straw Dogs (1971)

Dustin Hoffman and Susan George in a scene from “Straw Dogs”


Mirror (1975)

Margarita Terekhova in a scene from “Mirror”


Barry Lyndon (1975)

Marie Kean in a scene from “Barry Lyndon”


Days of Heaven (1978)

Sam Shepard and Robert J. Wilke in a scene from “Days of Heaven”


Witness (1985)

Harrison Ford and Kelly McGillis in a scene from “Witness”


Babe (1995)

James Cromwell and the pig who played Babe in a scene from “Babe”


O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson in a scene from “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”


Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in a scene from “Brokeback Mountain”


The Witch (2015)

Anya Taylor-Joy in a scene from “The Witch”


The Hateful Eight (2015)

Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tim Roth, and Kurt Russell in a scene from “The Hateful Eight”


Midsommar (2019)

Jack Reynor and Florence Pugh in a scene from “Midsommar”

