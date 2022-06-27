15 iconic director-screenwriter partnerships
John Phillips // Getty Images for BFI
15 iconic director-screenwriter partnerships
Joel Coen and Ethan Cohen attend a premiere
Gary Miller/FilmMagic // Getty Images
Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh
Fran Walsh and Peter Jackson at a screening
J. Vespa/WireImage // Getty Images
Danny Boyle and Alex Garland
Alex Garland and director Danny Boyle pose for a portrait.
Toho Company
Akira Kurosawa and Hideo Oguni
Takashi Shimura in a scene from ‘Ikiru’
Timothy Hiatt // Getty Images
Lana and Lilly Wachowski
Lana and Lilly Wachowski at event
Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic // Getty Images
Martin Scorsese and Paul Schrader
Robert De Niro, Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese attend a screening
George Pimentel // Getty Images
Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody
Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody speak at a screening at Sundance Film Festival
Susan Wood // Getty Images
Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond
Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond on film set
John Phillips // Getty Images for BFI
Joel and Ethan Coen
Joel Coen and Ethan Cohen attend a premiere
Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images
Krzysztof Kieślowski and Krzysztof Piesiewicz
Krzysztof Piesiewicz at ‘Dekalog’ event
John Kobal Foundation // Getty Images
Frank Capra and Robert Riskin
Director Frank Capra on film set behind camera
John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
Federico Fellini and Tullio Pinelli
Federico Fellini directing from camera
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images
Wes Anderson and Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody at Cannes
Evan Agostini // Getty Images
Alejandro González Iñárritu and Guillermo Arriaga
Guillermo Arriaga Jordan, Naomi Watts and Alejandro Gonzalez at screening
Astrid Stawiarz // Getty Images for BAM
Ang Lee and James Schamus
Ang Lee and James Schamus participate in a Q&A
Produzioni De Sica (PDS)
Vittorio De Sica and Cesare Zavattini
Lamberto Maggiorani and Enzo Staiola in a scene from ‘Bicycle Thieves’
Comments