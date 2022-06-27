Iconic one-hit wonders over the past 50-plus years
Julian Barton / Avalon // Getty Images
Elektra
1969: ‘Apricot Brandy’ by Rhinoceros
Page One
1970: ‘Hitchin’ a Ride’ by Vanity Fare
Alston
1971: ‘Funky Nassau’ by The Beginning of the End
Warner Bros. Records
1972: ‘Suavecito’ by Malo
Bell Records
1973: ‘The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia’ by Vicki Lawrence
Pye Records
1974: ‘Kung Fu Fighting’ by Carl Douglas
Epic
1975: ‘Lovin’ You’ by Minnie Riperton
Windsong/RCA Records // Wikimedia Commons
1976: ‘Afternoon Delight’ by Starland Vocal Band
20th Century Records
1977: ‘Do You Wanna Make Love’ by Peter McCann
Parachute Records
1978: ‘I Will Still Love You’ by Stonebolt
John Mathew Smith // Wikimedia Commons
1979: ‘Ring My Bell’ by Anita Ward
David McNew // Getty Images
1980: ‘Whip It’ by Devo
Solar
1981: ‘Fantastic Voyage’ by Lakeside
Mercury
1982: ‘Take Off’ by Bob and Doug McKenzie
Ueli Frey // Wikimedia Commons
1983: ‘Come On Eileen’ by Dexys Midnight Runners
Andreas Rentz // Getty Images
1984: ‘99 Luftballons’ by Nena
giorgioerriquez // Wikimedia Commons
1985: ‘Never Ending Story’ by Limahl
Martin Athenstädt/picture alliance via Getty Images
1986: ‘Rock Me Amadeus’ by Falco
RCA
1987: ‘(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life’ by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes
Priority Records
1988: ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine’ by The California Raisins
Stiff Records
1989: ‘Iko Iko’ by The Belle Stars
Solar
1990: ‘I Wanna Be Rich’ by Calloway
OHN MACDOUGALL/AFP // Getty Images
1991: ‘I’m Too Sexy’ by Right Said Fred
David Corio/Redferns // Getty Images
1992: ‘Baby Got Back’ by Sir Mix-a-Lot
Montecruz Foto // Flickr
1993: ‘Slam’ by Onyx
Kevin Winter // Getty Images
1994: ‘Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon’ by Urge Overkill
Daniel Åhs Karlsson // Wikimedia Commons
1995: ‘Cotton Eye Joe’ by Rednex
Lime Inc./Quality Music
1996: ‘Macarena’ by Los Del Mar
BulsaraAndDeacon // Wikimedia Commons
1997: ‘Barbie Girl’ by Aqua
DeepSouth2010 // Wikimedia Commons
1998: ‘Sex and Candy’ by Marcy Playground
Kevinross9 // Wikimedia Commons
1999: ‘Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen)’ by Baz Luhrmann
BMG
2000: ‘Right Now’ by SR-71
Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images
2001: ‘Because I Got High’ by Afroman
Epic
2002: ‘My Neck, My Back (Lick It)’ by Khia
Kevin Winter // Getty Images
2003: ‘Stacy’s Mom’ by Fountains of Wayne
Atlantic
2004: ‘Tempted to Touch’ by Rupee
Catchy Tunes
2005: ‘Listen to Your Heart’ by D.H.T
yoowan // Wikimedia Commons
2006: ‘Steady, As She Goes’ by The Raconteurs
Dan Cox // Flickr
2007: ‘Boston’ by Augustana
Dan Cox // Wikimedia Commons
2008: ‘Shake It’ by Metro Station
Chelsea Guglielmino // Getty Images
2009: ‘Goodbye’ by Kristinia DeBarge
davwil00 // Flickr
2010: ‘Bulletproof’ by La Roux
Frederick M. Brown // Getty Images
2011: ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ by Gotye
Neilson Barnard // Getty Images
2012: ‘(Kissed You) Goodnight’ by Gloriana
VEGARD WIVESTAD GROTT/AFP // Getty Images
