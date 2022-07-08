

Best albums of 2022 (so far)

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform on stage



#25. ‘Skinty Fia’ by Fontaines D.C.

Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C. performs onstage



#24. ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’ by CMAT

CMAT performs during Leisure Festival at Dreamland



#23. ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ by Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry performs live onstage



#22. ‘Classic Objects’ by Jenny Hval

Jenny Hval performing live onstage at St John on Bethnal Green



#21. ‘Pompeii’ by Cate Le Bon

Cate Le Bon performs at Hackney Empire



#20. ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar performs during day five of Glastonbury Festival



#19. ‘The Overload’ by Yard Act

Sam Shjipstone, James Smith, Jay Russell and Ryan Needham of Yard Act perform onstage



#18. ‘Lucifer on the Sofa’ by Spoon

Britt Daniel of Spoon performs onstage



#17. ‘Sick!’ by Earl Sweatshirt

Earl Sweatshirt performs onstage during Primavera Sound 2022



#16. ‘Diaspora Problems’ by Soul Glo

People look at compact disks in a music store



#15. ‘A Light for Attracting Attention’ by The Smile

Thom Yorke of The Smile performs at The Roundhouse



#14. ‘Live at the El Mocambo’ by The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park



#13. ‘LIFE ON EARTH’ by Hurray for the Riff Raff

Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff performs onstage



#12. ‘Wet Leg’ by Wet Leg

Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg perform



#11. ‘Electricity’ by Ibibio Sound Machine

Eno Williams of Ibibio Sound Machine performs at Citadel festival



#10. ‘For You Who Are the Wronged’ by Kathryn Joseph

Kathryn Joseph performs live onstage



#9. ‘This Is a Photograph’ by Kevin Morby

Kevin Morby performs in concert during Tomavistas Festival



#8. ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You’ by Big Thief

Buck Meek, James Krivchenia, Adrianne Lenker and Max Oleartchik of Big Thief perform on stage



#7. ‘Dawn FM’ by The Weeknd

The Weeknd performs onstage at Coachella



#6. ‘Big Time’ by Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen performs during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts festival



#5. ‘Heart Under’ by Just Mustard

Katie Ball of Just Mustard performs onstage



#4. ‘Feeding the Machine’ by Binker & Moses

Binker Golding and Moses Boyd perform with Moses Boyd Ensemble for Jazz



#3. ‘Supernova’ by Nova Twins

Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins perform on the Greenpeace Stage



#2. ‘Ants From Up There’ by Black Country, New Road

Isaac Wood, Georgia Ellery, Charlie Wayne, Lewis Evans and Tyler Hyde of Black Country New Road perform



#1. ‘Motomami’ by Rosalía

Rosalía performs on the FIVE ECHOES installation during the CHANEL Dinner