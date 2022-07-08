Best albums of 2022 (so far)
Javier Bragado // Getty Images
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform on stage
Scott Dudelson // Getty Images
#25. ‘Skinty Fia’ by Fontaines D.C.
Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C. performs onstage
Lorne Thomson // Getty Images
#24. ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’ by CMAT
CMAT performs during Leisure Festival at Dreamland
Frank Hoensch // Getty Images
#23. ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ by Denzel Curry
Denzel Curry performs live onstage
Prog Magazine // Getty Images
#22. ‘Classic Objects’ by Jenny Hval
Jenny Hval performing live onstage at St John on Bethnal Green
Robin Little // Getty Images
#21. ‘Pompeii’ by Cate Le Bon
Cate Le Bon performs at Hackney Empire
Joseph Okpako // Getty Images
#20. ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ by Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar performs during day five of Glastonbury Festival
Lorne Thomson // Getty Images
#19. ‘The Overload’ by Yard Act
Sam Shjipstone, James Smith, Jay Russell and Ryan Needham of Yard Act perform onstage
Scott Dudelson // Getty Images
#18. ‘Lucifer on the Sofa’ by Spoon
Britt Daniel of Spoon performs onstage
Jim Bennett // Getty Images
#17. ‘Sick!’ by Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt performs onstage during Primavera Sound 2022
Spencer Platt // Getty Images
#16. ‘Diaspora Problems’ by Soul Glo
People look at compact disks in a music store
Matthew Baker // Getty Images
#15. ‘A Light for Attracting Attention’ by The Smile
Thom Yorke of The Smile performs at The Roundhouse
Dave J Hogan // Getty Images
#14. ‘Live at the El Mocambo’ by The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park
Jordi Vidal // Getty Images
#13. ‘LIFE ON EARTH’ by Hurray for the Riff Raff
Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff performs onstage
Lorne Thomson // Getty Images
#12. ‘Wet Leg’ by Wet Leg
Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg perform
Joseph Okpako // Getty Images
#11. ‘Electricity’ by Ibibio Sound Machine
Eno Williams of Ibibio Sound Machine performs at Citadel festival
Roberto Ricciuti // Getty Images
#10. ‘For You Who Are the Wronged’ by Kathryn Joseph
Kathryn Joseph performs live onstage
Mariano Regidor // Getty Images
#9. ‘This Is a Photograph’ by Kevin Morby
Kevin Morby performs in concert during Tomavistas Festival
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#8. ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You’ by Big Thief
Buck Meek, James Krivchenia, Adrianne Lenker and Max Oleartchik of Big Thief perform on stage
Kevin Mazur // Getty Images
#7. ‘Dawn FM’ by The Weeknd
The Weeknd performs onstage at Coachella
Tim Mosenfelder // Getty Images
#6. ‘Big Time’ by Angel Olsen
Angel Olsen performs during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts festival
Mariano Regidor // Getty Images
#5. ‘Heart Under’ by Just Mustard
Katie Ball of Just Mustard performs onstage
Andy Sheppard // Getty Images
#4. ‘Feeding the Machine’ by Binker & Moses
Binker Golding and Moses Boyd perform with Moses Boyd Ensemble for Jazz
Leon Neal // Getty Images
#3. ‘Supernova’ by Nova Twins
Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins perform on the Greenpeace Stage
Burak Cingi // Getty Images
#2. ‘Ants From Up There’ by Black Country, New Road
Isaac Wood, Georgia Ellery, Charlie Wayne, Lewis Evans and Tyler Hyde of Black Country New Road perform
Arturo Holmes // Getty Images
#1. ‘Motomami’ by Rosalía
Rosalía performs on the FIVE ECHOES installation during the CHANEL Dinner
