Ranking every Elvis Presley movie
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Elvis Presley in a movie still from ‘Blue Hawaii’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#31. ‘Stay Away, Joe’ (1968)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Stay Away, Joe’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#30. ‘Harum Scarum’ (1965)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Harum Scarum’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#29. ‘Double Trouble’ (1967)
Elvis Presley and The Wiere Brothers in ‘Double Trouble’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#28. ‘The Trouble With Girls (And How to Get Into It)’ (1969)
Elvis Presley and Marlyn Mason in ‘The Trouble with Girls’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#27. ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’ (1967)
Elvis Presley and Dodie Marshall in ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#26. ‘Kissin’ Cousins’ (1964)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Kissin’ Cousins’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#25. ‘Paradise, Hawaiian Style’ (1966)
Elvis Presley and Irene Tsu in ‘Paradise, Hawaiian Style’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#24. ‘Frankie and Johnny’ (1966)
Elvis Presley and Donna Douglas in ‘Frankie and Johnny’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#23. ‘Speedway’ (1968)
Elvis Presley, Bill Bixby, and Nancy Sinatra in ‘Speedway’
United Artists
#22. ‘Clambake’ (1967)
Elvis Presley in a promotional still from ‘Clambake’
Paramount Picture
#21. ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ (1962)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#20. ‘Live a Little, Love a Little’ (1968)
Elvis Presley and Michele Care in ‘Live a Little, Love a Little’
National General Pictures
#19. ‘Charro!’ (1969)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Charro!’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#18. ‘Spinout’ (1966)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Spinout’
Allied Artists Pictures
#17. ‘Tickle Me’ (1965)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Tickle Me’
Paramount pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
#16. ‘Fun in Acapulco’ (1963)
Elvis Presley, Ursula Andress, and Alejandro Rey in ’Fun in Acapulco’
Universal Pictures
#15. ‘Change of Habit’ (1969)
Elvis Presley and Mary Tyler Moore in ‘Change of Habit’
Wallis-Hazen
#14. ‘Roustabout’ (1964)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Roustabout’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#13. ‘It Happened at the World’s Fair’ (1963)
Elvis Presley and Joan O’Brien in ‘It Happened at the World’s Fair’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#12. ‘Kid Galahad’ (1962)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Kid Galahad’
Hal Wallis Productions
#11. ‘G.I. Blues’ (1960)
Elvis Presley and Juliet Prowse in a scene from ‘G.I. Blues’
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
#10. ‘Blue Hawaii’ (1961)
Elvis Presley in a movie still from ‘Blue Hawaii’
Twentieth Century Fox
#9. ‘Love Me Tender’ (1956)
Elvis Presley and Debra Paget in ‘Love Me Tender’
Jerry Wald Productions
#8. ‘Wild in the Country’ (1961)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Wild in the Country’
Warner Bros.
#7. ‘Girl Happy’ (1965)
Elvis Presley and Mary Ann Mobley in ‘Girl Happy’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#6. ‘Viva Las Vegas’ (1964)
Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret and Cesare Danova in ‘Viva Las Vegas’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#5. ‘Loving You’ (1957)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Loving You’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#4. ‘Flaming Star’ (1960)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Flaming Star’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#3. ‘Follow That Dream’ (1962)
Elvis Presley in a scene from ‘Follow That Dream’
Warner Bros.
#2. ‘Jailhouse Rock’ (1957)
Elvis Presley and Mickey Shaughnessy in ‘Jailhouse Rock’
Paramount Pictures
#1. ‘King Creole’ (1958)
Elvis Presley and Carolyn Jones in ‘King Creole’
