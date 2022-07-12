

Richest women in music

Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live



#23. Agnetha Fältskog (tie)

Agnetha Fältskog attends the first performance of ABBA’s “Voyage”



#23. Pink (tie)

Pink performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley



#23. Jessica Simpson (tie)

Jessica Simpson on a Manhattan street



#23. Ariana Grande (tie)

Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards



#22. Adele

Adele performs on stage



#19. Tina Turner (tie)

Tina Turner performs on stage at the GelreDome



#19. Diana Ross (tie)

Diana Ross performs during day five of Glastonbury Festival



#19. Bette Midler (tie)

Bette Midler attends the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards



#17. Anni-Frid Lyngstad (tie)

Anni-Frid Lyngstad attends the 25th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame



#17. Shakira (tie)

Shakira at the screening of the film “Elvis”



#15. Mariah Carey (tie)

Mariah Carey on stage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards



#15. Lady Gaga (tie)

Lady Gaga attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala



#14. Katy Perry

Katy Perry performs during the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event



#13. Cher

Cher attends The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala



#8. Trisha Yearwood (tie)

Trisha Yearwood performs onstage at Country Music Hall of Fame



#8. Taylor Swift (tie)

Taylor Swift performs during the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony



#8. Shania Twain (tie)

Shania Twain arrives for the ZFF Golden Icon Award ceremony



#8. Jennifer Lopez (tie)

Jennifer Lopez accepts the Icon Award onstage



#8. Barbra Streisand (tie)

Barbra Streisand performs onstage at Madison Square Garden



#7. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham visits ABC’s “Good Morning America”



#5. Gloria Estefan (tie)

Gloria Estefan attends The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards



#5. Beyoncé Knowles (tie)

Beyonce at 63rd Grammy Awards at Staples Center



#4. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert



#3. Céline Dion

Celine Dion speaks on stage at a live event



#2. Madonna

Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards



#1. Rihanna

Rihanna outside the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week