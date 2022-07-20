10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

A street view of the mansion at 490 W Paces Ferry Road NW

A car at a gas station in the pouring rain at night.

A modern mansion with a party going on by the pool.

A two story white house with a wrap around porch.

Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit in front of the truck rodeo.

The Georgian Terrace hotel entrance sign and building at dusk.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.