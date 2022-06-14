60 photos that capture summer in the ’60s
Schafer // Getty Images
60 photos that capture summer in the ’60s
Express Newspapers // Getty Images
US troops in Vietnam
Agence France Presse // Getty Images
‘I Have a Dream’ speech
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
March on Washington
Rowland Scherman // Getty Images
Bob Dylan and Joan Baez
William Lovelace // Getty Images
Rolling Stones
Evening Standard // Getty Images
Sammy Davis Jr.
Warner Bros/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Woodstock Festival
Three Lions // Getty Images
Beetle nap
Washington Bureau // Getty Images
Voting Rights Act
Harry Benson // Getty Images
Young love
Fox Photos // Getty Images
Water carriers
Potter/Express // Getty Images
Summer camp
Orlando // Getty Images
Hot dogs and baseball
Susan Schiff Faludi // Getty Images
Sportsmobile
Keystone // Getty Images
Beach ensemble
Keystone // Getty Images
Do ‘The Twist’
Archive Photos // Getty Images
Surf city
Keystone // Getty Images
Summer stunts
Bettmann // Getty Images
Beach Party
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Bikini run
Peter Keegan/Keystone // Getty Images
Hippies in the park
Keystone // Getty Images
Summer in the city
Tom Kelley Archive // Getty Images
Life in color
Harry Benson // Getty Images
Coney Island
Corbis // Getty Images
Space walk
NASA
Apollo 11 crew
NASA // Getty Images
First man on the moon
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Women’s Liberation Movement
Bob Aylott // Keystone//Getty Images
Equal pay conference
H. Armstrong Roberts // Getty Images
Beauty pageant
Central Press // Getty Images
Muhammad Ali
Douglas Miller//Keystone // Getty Images
Billie Jean King
Stan Meagher // Getty Images
Twiggy
Ted West // Getty Images
Hugh Hefner and his bunnies
Bettmann // Getty Images
The Kennedys during summer
Evening Standard // Getty Images
Summer fashion
Mirrorpix // Getty Images
Children’s fashion
Tom Kelley Archive // Getty Images
Men’s swimwear
Photoshot // Getty Images
Gambling in the pool
Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images
Marilyn Monroe’s death
picture alliance // Getty Images
Black students register
Underwood Archives // Getty Images
George Wallace stands in the way
National Archive // Getty Images
Civil Rights Act
Bettmann // Getty Images
Woolworth desegregated
Ted Streshinsky Photographic Archive // Getty Images
Summer of Love
Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images
Jimi Hendrix
Bettmann // Getty Images
George Harrison
John Downing // Getty Images
The Beatles release ‘Sgt. Pepper’
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Democratic National Convention
Buyenlarge // Getty Images
Harlem riots
Buyenlarge // Getty Images
Demonstrators in Harlem
Harry Benson//Express // Getty Images
Watts riots
Bettmann // Getty Images
Segregation in public pools
Bettmann // Getty Images
Beach jeers
Denver Post // Getty Images
Lemonade stands
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
Shortened hemlines
H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock // Getty Images
Jell-O
Schafer // Getty Images
Summer heat wave
Roy Kemp // Getty Images
Nun fun
Hilaria McCarthy // Getty Images
Comments