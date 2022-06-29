Skip to Content
Lifestyle - Stacker
By
Published 7:44 PM

States spending the most on fireworks


Zachary Hada // U.S. Air Force

States spending the most on fireworks


Matt Albasi // Stacker

The middle of the country outspent the coasts


Matt Albasi // Stacker

Three states saw fireworks spending increase more than 5x since 2008


Matt Albasi // Stacker

Nationally, fireworks spending more than doubled since 2008


Senior Airman Marc I. Lane // U.S. Air Force

South Dakota had some of the biggest increases in spending between 2020 and 2021


Airman 1st Class Taylor Phifer // U.S. Air Force

Missouri spent more on fireworks than any other state

Lifestyle - Stacker

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. Clearly Oregonians are either not very patriotic (another result of forty years of Demokrat hate)- or in a mood to celebrate ! Can you blame them- murder is up- gas is at record highs- consumer confidence in the toilet- inflation has tripled the price of your outdoor BBQ… looks like another Demokant induced stay at home staycation and run through the sprinklers with the dogs… Woof !

Leave a Reply

Skip to content