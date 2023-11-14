

Looking to save big on some home renovations? The government will help pay for these three sustainable improvements to your home

A man stands on a ladder and installs insulation in his attic

If you’re looking for a sign to start a home renovation, this might be the best one: President Joe Biden wants to pay you to upgrade your house.

As of January 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) offers up to $14,000 in tax rebates and credits that can save you thousands on your home’s next facelift. The only catch is that the upgrades need to reduce your climate footprint.

Many of the IRA energy efficiency incentives increased in 2023. Home improvements cost an average of $6,721. It could be a financially savvy move to use IRA tax credits and rebates to offset this major cost.

Moneywise outlines three climate-conscious ways you can take advantage of home energy incentives so you can both save now and reap the rewards later.

Electric appliances

According to a recent Moneywise survey, 17% of respondents want to renovate their home to make it more energy efficient. But how do you even begin to do that?

The IRA offers a $150 tax credit for an inspector to conduct a home energy audit to help you figure that out. Homeowners can receive up to $8,000 in rebates to purchase energy-efficient appliances, depending on their income.

Low- and moderate-income families can even receive rebates to cover the entire cost of installing electric appliances, such as heat pump water heaters or clothes dryers.

Insulation

Extreme weather will continue to affect the U.S. As the temperatures ping-pong from hot to cold, installing more energy-efficient insulation can save you up to 20% on your gas bill. And the federal government can help you out with the initial costs.

Families can receive a 30% tax credit for energy-efficient insulation. This includes a $1,200 credit for “adding insulation or installing efficient windows and doors” and a $2,000 special credit to buy “electric heat pumps that provide super-efficient heating and cooling.”

States also offer up to $8,000 in rebates for low- and moderate-income households to purchase and install heat pumps. These families can also receive up to $4,000 in rebates for electric upgrades to integrate the new heat pump.

Solar panels

Forbes recently reported that solar panels and their installation typically cost between $4,500 and $36,000.

The IRA offers a 30% tax credit on rooftop solar panel installation between 2022 and 2032. This can reduce your costs to anywhere from $4,620 to $15,960. State incentives may exist to offset even more of the cost.

Zillow discovered that a home with solar panels has a 4.1% higher resale value than a non-energy efficient home, translating into an extra $9,274 for your wallet. If you are considering a personal loan to pay for the upgrade, you can use your cash savings to repay it faster. If you’re planning to sell your house to help finance your retirement, solar panels might help increase that nest egg.

This story was produced by Moneywise and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.