Richest and poorest states in America

Boston skyline in sunny summer day, view of downtown from harbor.

America’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been complicated by inflation and climbing interest rates. Emergency federal aid helped ordinary citizens, businesses, and government agencies alike make it through the economic slowdown.

But as that dries up, a darker picture is emerging. The poverty rate climbed in 2021, while income inequality grew from 2020 to 2021. And workers actually earned less, and watched the buying power of what they did earn drop.

Stacker looked at the economies of the states and Washington D.C, with statistics from the Census Bureau’s most recent 1-Year American Community Survey, released in September 2022, to rank them according to 2021 median household income. The review also includes statistics on median earnings, unemployment rate, health insurance coverage, and poverty level.

Note: The data point on median earnings is broken down to highlight the discrepancies between women and men. However, the Census collects data with a binary understanding of sex and gender, not considering other gender identities and potentially conflating sex and gender.

#51. Mississippi

A wide view of the state capitol.

– Median household income: $48,716 (30.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 105,133 (9.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 40,061 (3.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $32,242 (men: $47,546; women: $37,056)

– Unemployment rate: 6.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 14.40%

– Households with health insurance: 88.10%



#50. West Virginia

Charleston skyline at twilight.

– Median household income: $51,248 (26.5% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 60,933 (8.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 31,442 (4.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $33,739 (men: $51,981; women: $39,897)

– Unemployment rate: 6.20%

– Families with income below poverty level: 12.30%

– Households with health insurance: 93.90%



#49. Louisiana

Spanish moss in the Louisiana Bayou.

– Median household income: $52,087 (25.3% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 164,981 (9.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 101,388 (5.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,896 (men: $55,078; women: $40,136)

– Unemployment rate: 7.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 15.20%

– Households with health insurance: 92.40%



#48. Arkansas

Skyline afternoon in downtown Little Rock.

– Median household income: $52,528 (24.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 89,818 (7.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 55,972 (4.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $33,869 (men: $47,329; women: $39,526)

– Unemployment rate: 5.50%

– Families with income below poverty level: 11.60%

– Households with health insurance: 90.80%



#47. Alabama

Aerial view of downtown Montgomery.

– Median household income: $53,913 (22.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 152,450 (7.70%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 101,831 (5.20%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,925 (men: $52,177; women: $39,338)

– Unemployment rate: 5.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 11.70%

– Households with health insurance: 90.10%

#46. New Mexico

Balloons over the Rio Grande.

– Median household income: $53,992 (22.6% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 75,083 (9.00%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 48,458 (5.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,133 (men: $51,149; women: $43,227)

– Unemployment rate: 7.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 14.30%

– Households with health insurance: 90.00%



#45. Kentucky

Kentucky country evening.

– Median household income: $55,573 (20.3% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 144,592 (8.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 92,250 (5.20%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,928 (men: $51,842; women: $40,991)

– Unemployment rate: 5.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 12.20%

– Households with health insurance: 94.30%



#44. Oklahoma

Skyline of Oklahoma City with OKC sign and ferris wheel.

– Median household income: $55,826 (19.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 105,917 (6.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 77,228 (5.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,460 (men: $51,289; women: $39,781)

– Unemployment rate: 5.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 11.50%

– Households with health insurance: 86.20%



#43. South Carolina

Charleston in the French Quarter.

– Median household income: $59,318 (14.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 144,668 (7.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 122,320 (6.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $35,987 (men: $52,296; women: $40,739)

– Unemployment rate: 5.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.80%

– Households with health insurance: 90.00%



#42. Tennessee

Downtown Knoxville aerial view of skyline.

– Median household income: $59,695 (14.4% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 181,576 (6.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 175,898 (6.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $36,663 (men: $51,538; women: $41,863)

– Unemployment rate: 5.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.70%

– Households with health insurance: 90.00%

#41. Missouri

Downtown St. Louis skyline from above.

– Median household income: $61,847 (11.3% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 146,475 (5.90%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 157,589 (6.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,083 (men: $54,140; women: $43,065)

– Unemployment rate: 4.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.40%

– Households with health insurance: 90.60%



#40. North Carolina

A clock tower in the middle of a small town.

– Median household income: $61,972 (11.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 265,655 (6.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 308,936 (7.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,218 (men: $52,421; women: $44,297)

– Unemployment rate: 5.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%

– Households with health insurance: 89.60%



#39. Ohio

Columbus skyline on the Scioto River.

– Median household income: $62,262 (10.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 317,928 (6.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 312,314 (6.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,214 (men: $57,177; women: $46,068)

– Unemployment rate: 5.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%

– Households with health insurance: 93.50%



#38. Indiana

Indiana State Capitol Building in Indianapolis.

– Median household income: $62,743 (10.0% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 151,979 (5.70%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 152,761 (5.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,998 (men: $55,191; women: $43,215)

– Unemployment rate: 4.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.30%

– Households with health insurance: 92.50%



#37. Florida

The scenic road to downtown Saint Petersburg.

– Median household income: $63,062 (9.5% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 542,819 (6.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 663,997 (7.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $35,997 (men: $51,151; women: $42,228)

– Unemployment rate: 5.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%

– Households with health insurance: 87.90%

#36. Montana

Aerial view of downtown Bozeman in summer.

– Median household income: $63,249 (9.3% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 23,195 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 30,784 (6.90%)

– Median earnings for workers: $35,272 (men: $55,496; women: $41,725)

– Unemployment rate: 4.00%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.20%

– Households with health insurance: 91.80%



#35. Michigan

Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor.

– Median household income: $63,498 (8.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 256,830 (6.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 273,320 (6.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,258 (men: $60,293; women: $46,914)

– Unemployment rate: 6.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.00%

– Households with health insurance: 95.00%



#34. Kansas

Aerial view of Lawrence and Kansas State University.

– Median household income: $64,124 (8.0% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 65,819 (5.70%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 74,933 (6.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,071 (men: $54,902; women: $44,368)

– Unemployment rate: 4.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.00%

– Households with health insurance: 90.80%



#33. Maine

Portland Head Light, a lighthouse.

– Median household income: $64,767 (7.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 32,174 (5.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 39,832 (6.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,725 (men: $57,009; women: $47,018)

– Unemployment rate: 4.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.20%

– Households with health insurance: 94.30%



#32. Wyoming

Road from Yellowstone National Park to Grand Teton National Park.

– Median household income: $65,204 (6.5% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 14,659 (6.00%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 14,179 (5.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $35,613 (men: $59,853; women: $40,976)

– Unemployment rate: 3.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.80%

– Households with health insurance: 87.80%

#31. Iowa

Des Moines skyline.

– Median household income: $65,600 (5.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 64,244 (4.90%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 81,020 (6.20%)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,068 (men: $56,427; women: $44,801)

– Unemployment rate: 3.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.90%

– Households with health insurance: 95.20%



#30. South Dakota

Mount Rushmore with a blue sky in the background.

– Median household income: $66,143 (5.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 17,158 (4.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 20,292 (5.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,149 (men: $52,405; women: $41,792)

– Unemployment rate: 2.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.90%

– Households with health insurance: 90.50%



#29. Nevada

Las Vegas skyline over the strip at dusk.

– Median household income: $66,274 (4.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 85,960 (7.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 89,881 (7.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,052 (men: $52,398; women: $44,906)

– Unemployment rate: 9.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.60%

– Households with health insurance: 88.40%



#28. Idaho

Aerial view of a Boise street leading to the capitol building in fall.

– Median household income: $66,474 (4.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 30,955 (4.50%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 45,347 (6.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,941 (men: $51,941; women: $40,803)

– Unemployment rate: 3.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.70%

– Households with health insurance: 91.20%



#27. North Dakota

Aerial View of Grand Forks in autumn.

– Median household income: $66,519 (4.6% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 18,213 (5.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 19,407 (6.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,438 (men: $57,121; women: $45,182)

– Unemployment rate: 2.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.30%

– Households with health insurance: 92.10%

#26. Georgia

Downtown Atlanta skyline.

– Median household income: $66,559 (4.5% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 251,693 (6.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 337,914 (8.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,512 (men: $54,422; women: $45,405)

– Unemployment rate: 5.50%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.60%

– Households with health insurance: 87.40%



#25. Nebraska

Aerial view of Lincoln in autumn.

– Median household income: $66,817 (4.2% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 40,806 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 53,061 (6.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,898 (men: $56,121; women: $44,037)

– Unemployment rate: 2.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.70%

– Households with health insurance: 92.90%



#24. Texas

An abandoned old barn with the symbol of Texas painted on the roof.

– Median household income: $66,963 (4.0% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 657,665 (6.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 955,952 (8.90%)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,059 (men: $56,100; women: $45,393)

– Unemployment rate: 6.20%

– Families with income below poverty level: 11.00%

– Households with health insurance: 82.00%



#23. Wisconsin

Downtown skyline with buildings along the Milwaukee river.

– Median household income: $67,125 (3.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 117,547 (4.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 160,477 (6.60%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,678 (men: $57,925; women: $46,762)

– Unemployment rate: 3.50%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.80%

– Households with health insurance: 94.60%



#22. Pennsylvania

Downtown Pittsburgh skyline.

– Median household income: $68,957 (1.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 308,449 (5.90%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 454,003 (8.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,983 (men: $62,096; women: $50,272)

– Unemployment rate: 6.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.30%

– Households with health insurance: 94.50%

#21. Arizona

Downtown Tucson skyline including Sentinel Peak at dusk.

– Median household income: $69,056 (0.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 158,400 (5.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 228,651 (8.10%)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,023 (men: $55,458; women: $46,309)

– Unemployment rate: 5.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.10%

– Households with health insurance: 89.30%



#20. Delaware

Aerial view of Wilmington.

– Median household income: $71,091 (2.0% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 20,504 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 33,025 (8.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,374 (men: $60,608; women: $51,827)

– Unemployment rate: 5.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.60%

– Households with health insurance: 94.30%



#19. Oregon

Aerial view of Portland at sunset from Pittock Mansion.

– Median household income: $71,562 (2.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 90,749 (5.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 153,152 (9.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,063 (men: $60,831; women: $51,057)

– Unemployment rate: 6.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.60%

– Households with health insurance: 93.90%



#18. Illinois

Downtown Chicago skyline from Lincoln Park at twilight.

– Median household income: $72,205 (3.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 321,928 (6.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 504,727 (10.10%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,504 (men: $63,819; women: $51,131)

– Unemployment rate: 7.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.60%

– Households with health insurance: 93.00%



#17. Vermont

Montpelier skyline in autumn.

– Median household income: $72,431 (3.9% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 10,992 (4.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 23,553 (8.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,249 (men: $55,803; women: $51,931)

– Unemployment rate: 4.20%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.30%

– Households with health insurance: 96.30%

#16. Rhode Island

Providence cityscape at Waterplace Park.

– Median household income: $74,008 (6.2% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 25,735 (5.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 45,324 (10.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,891 (men: $63,219; women: $54,188)

– Unemployment rate: 7.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.00%

– Households with health insurance: 95.70%



#15. New York

View of Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline.

– Median household income: $74,314 (6.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 535,006 (7.00%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 987,887 (12.90%)

– Median earnings for workers: $43,462 (men: $67,512; women: $59,869)

– Unemployment rate: 8.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.10%

– Households with health insurance: 94.80%



#14. Minnesota

Downtown Minneapolis skyline at sunset.

– Median household income: $77,720 (11.5% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 96,651 (4.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 226,903 (9.90%)

– Median earnings for workers: $43,853 (men: $64,611; women: $52,535)

– Unemployment rate: 4.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 5.50%

– Households with health insurance: 95.50%



#13. Alaska

Creek Street in Ketchikan.

– Median household income: $77,845 (11.7% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 14,625 (5.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 27,700 (10.20%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,962 (men: $62,134; women: $55,285)

– Unemployment rate: 7.00%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.10%

– Households with health insurance: 88.60%



#12. Utah

Downtown Salt Lake City skyline at dusk.

– Median household income: $79,449 (14.0% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 47,612 (4.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 108,131 (9.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,325 (men: $61,269; women: $44,707)

– Unemployment rate: 3.50%

– Families with income below poverty level: 5.90%

– Households with health insurance: 91.00%

#11. Virginia

Downtown Richmond skyline.

– Median household income: $80,963 (16.1% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 167,157 (5.00%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 445,751 (13.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $43,963 (men: $66,014; women: $53,414)

– Unemployment rate: 4.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.90%

– Households with health insurance: 93.20%



#10. Colorado

Downtown Denver including City Park.

– Median household income: $82,254 (18.0% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 110,592 (4.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 277,905 (12.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $44,818 (men: $65,217; women: $54,635)

– Unemployment rate: 5.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.20%

– Households with health insurance: 92.00%



#9. Connecticut

Downtown Hartford skyline.

– Median household income: $83,771 (20.2% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 74,573 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 208,195 (14.60%)

– Median earnings for workers: $45,511 (men: $73,022; women: $60,672)

– Unemployment rate: 6.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.70%

– Households with health insurance: 94.80%



#8. Washington

Seattle skyline and Mount Rainier on a clear day.

– Median household income: $84,247 (20.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 145,555 (4.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 422,689 (14.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $46,951 (men: $74,068; women: $57,567)

– Unemployment rate: 5.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.50%

– Households with health insurance: 93.60%



#7. Hawaii

Aerial view of Downtown Honolulu skyline and the surrounding area.

– Median household income: $84,857 (21.7% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 26,535 (5.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 65,102 (13.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,595 (men: $61,812; women: $49,816)

– Unemployment rate: 7.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.00%

– Households with health insurance: 96.10%

#6. California

Golden Gate Bridge at sunset seen from San Francisco beach.

– Median household income: $84,907 (21.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 715,644 (5.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 2,082,043 (15.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,891 (men: $65,324; women: $57,373)

– Unemployment rate: 8.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.00%

– Households with health insurance: 93.00%



#5. New Hampshire

Aerial view of White Mountain National Forest in autumn.

– Median household income: $88,465 (26.9% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 17,235 (3.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 62,138 (11.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $45,677 (men: $68,566; women: $51,880)

– Unemployment rate: 3.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 4.80%

– Households with health insurance: 94.90%



#4. New Jersey

Aerial view of Atlantic City boardwalk.

– Median household income: $89,296 (28.1% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 171,737 (4.90%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 584,370 (16.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $50,021 (men: $75,297; women: $61,802)

– Unemployment rate: 8.10%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.40%

– Households with health insurance: 92.80%



#3. Massachusetts

Boston skyline in sunny summer day, view from harbor of downtown.

– Median household income: $89,645 (28.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 149,006 (5.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 472,304 (17.10%)

– Median earnings for workers: $50,683 (men: $77,636; women: $66,536)

– Unemployment rate: 6.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.10%

– Households with health insurance: 97.50%



#2. Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. at the White House and Lafayette Square.

– Median household income: $90,088 (29.2% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 30,677 (9.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 68,951 (21.60%)

– Median earnings for workers: $72,457 (men: $103,222; women: $87,244)

– Unemployment rate: 8.20%

– Families with income below poverty level: 12.80%

– Households with health insurance: 96.30%

#1. Maryland

Downtown Annapolis, view over Main Street with the State House.

– Median household income: $90,203 (29.4% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 122,990 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 355,084 (15.10%)

– Median earnings for workers: $50,548 (men: $71,995; women: $62,190)

– Unemployment rate: 5.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.40%

– Households with health insurance: 93.90%