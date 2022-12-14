States where the fewest workers are going back to the office
Instantvise // Shutterstock
States where the fewest workers are going back to the office
An empty office space in a business.
Bosses were hopeful Labor Day weekend might be a turning point, with big firms and Wall Street Banks behind the push to bring workers back to the office. COVID-19 was described as becoming “manageable,” while the need for face-to-face collaboration was stressed.
However, subsequent weeks showed a minimal uptick in back-to-office trends.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work was most often a perk reserved for top executives and the upper echelons of tech work. Workers have been reluctant to give up their newfound workplace flexibility, according to some of the only available data on office occupancy rates.
That data comes from Kastle Systems, a commercial office building tech services company. Its systems showed employers in major cities outside of Texas have struggled to get more than 50% of workers back into physical offices. Where Austin, Houston, and Dallas have seen the highest occupancy rates, San Jose, California; San Francisco; and Philadelphia have had some of the lowest office occupancy levels compared to pre-pandemic.
Stacker used Census Bureau data to explore changes in teleworking trends across the U.S. Drawing from the Household Pulse Survey, we analyzed data for each state showing how many people live in a household where someone was teleworking. This story focuses on showing the percentage of people who live in a household where someone teleworks three or more times per week, along with households where no one is working from home.
In the early weeks of the pandemic, office occupancies ebbed and flowed with each wave of illness. Now, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. employees is working from home most of the time, according to November Census Pulse survey data.
The fewest employees reported heading back into offices in southern and midwestern states. They’re states with higher gas prices, many rural and remote communities, and large influxes of new residents who flocked to the areas during the pandemic housing boom.
States are ranked by the change between Nov. 2-14, 2022 (most recent data available), and June 1-13, 2022 (the oldest data available), for the percentage of people living in a household where someone teleworks three or more times per week.
You may also like: Richest and poorest states in America
August_0802 // Shutterstock
#51. Arkansas
Interior of modern empty office building.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 198,094 (9%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -26%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,769,442 (78%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +6%
nito // Shutterstock
#50. Kentucky
Closeup of a man in an office holding a briefcase and a surgical mask in his hand.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 354,315 (10%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -24%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,557,569 (75%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +5%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#49. Wisconsin
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown skyline in the afternoon.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 667,371 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -23%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,136,917 (69%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +6%
quiggyt4 // Shutterstock
#48. Delaware
View of the skyline of downtown Wilmington.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 119,995 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -20%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 492,341 (63%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#47. Oregon
Front view of an office interior with a row of dark wood tables.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 776,756 (23%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -19%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,098,875 (63%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +9%
You may also like: 50 women who broke barriers in the business world
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#46. Washington D.C.
Pennsylvania Ave to US Capitol going towards US Capitol in Washington DC.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 210,770 (43%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -18%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 193,514 (39%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +13%
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#45. Connecticut
Headphones hanging on cubicle partition in empty office.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 589,075 (21%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -18%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,707,391 (61%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +2%
pooiek // Shutterstock
#44. Virginia
Welcome back note with hand sanitizer and mask on work keyboard.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,428,398 (22%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -18%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 4,086,912 (62%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +10%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#43. Maine
Portland, Maine, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 181,511 (16%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -16%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 771,548 (70%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%
LI CHAOSHU // Shutterstock
#42. Pennsylvania
Modern office interior.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,847,212 (19%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -16%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 6,379,144 (64%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%
You may also like: Cost of gold the year you were born
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#41. Illinois
Empty office room with closeup of chair.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,982,584 (21%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -14%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 6,173,384 (65%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +11%
Black Salmon // Shutterstock
#40. Utah
Closeup of Welcome Note on Takeaway Coffee Cup in Office Desk.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 630,825 (26%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -14%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,375,158 (57%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +10%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#39. New Mexico
Large open plan office interior without people.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 203,391 (13%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -14%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,180,958 (73%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +5%
ChameleonsEye // Shutterstock
#38. California
Traffic on Powell Street in San Fransisco.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 6,242,828 (21%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -13%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 18,395,048 (62%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +1%
2p2play // Shutterstock
#37. Massachusetts
People walking to cross the road in the city at Boston, USA.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,298,030 (24%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -13%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,066,948 (57%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +2%
You may also like: Most popular grocery stores in America
Roman Dementyev // Shutterstock
#36. Florida
Office corridor with doors running along it.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 3,117,361 (18%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -12%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 11,456,144 (66%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +1%
bbernard // Shutterstock
#35. Mississippi
Woman coming back to work while carrying box with her belongings.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 138,227 (6%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -12%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,769,627 (81%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%
Zastolskiy Victor // Shutterstock
#34. Iowa
Modern cozy loft office interior.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 349,618 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -11%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,690,587 (71%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +2%
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#33. Idaho
Main office of Simplot corporation.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 233,507 (16%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -11%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,013,786 (70%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#32. South Dakota
Aerial View of Rapid City, South Dakota in Summer.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 97,283 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -10%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 492,385 (75%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +8%
You may also like: Iconic car debuts from the year you were born
SNEHIT PHOTO // Shutterstock
#31. Michigan
The Michigan State Capitol.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,331,281 (17%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -10%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 5,161,372 (67%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#30. North Carolina
Top view of white cubicles in modern office with white walls and carpeted floor.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,609,623 (20%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -10%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 5,154,734 (64%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%
GingerKitten // Shutterstock
#29. Washington
Wooden table with computers, lamps, coffee mugs and stationery.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,510,763 (25%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -9%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,628,888 (61%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +6%
Traveller70 // Shutterstock
#28. North Dakota
State Capitol of North Dakota in Bismarck.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 59,019 (10%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -8%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 439,662 (78%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#27. Ohio
Columbus, Ohio, USA skyline on the Scioto River.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,615,385 (18%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -8%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 6,087,656 (68%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%
You may also like: Youngest billionaires in America
PhotoMavenStock // Shutterstock
#26. Kansas
Interior of modern empty office building.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 367,353 (17%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -7%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,558,454 (72%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +7%
06photo // Shutterstock
#25. Nevada
Empty office cubicles and chairs.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 346,557 (14%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -6%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,737,026 (71%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: 0%
bbernard // Shutterstock
#24. Nebraska
Businessman with crate box full of office supplies.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 223,386 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -6%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 990,626 (69%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +2%
Steven Frame // Shutterstock
#23. Tennessee
View of the Memphis, Tennessee city skyline from a park in the downtown area.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 859,717 (16%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -6%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,764,761 (70%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#22. Indiana
Indiana State Capitol Building in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 720,222 (14%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -5%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,644,201 (72%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +4%
You may also like: Richest women in America
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#21. Minnesota
Empty Modern Open Plan Office.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,025,041 (24%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -4%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,574,011 (60%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#20. Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline in the afternoon.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 433,975 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,200,751 (74%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#19. Maryland
Baltimore, Maryland, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,256,679 (27%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,514,592 (54%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%
Kelleher Photography // Shutterstock
#18. Missouri
Trendy modern open concept loft office space with big windows.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 787,799 (17%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,136,163 (67%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -1%
A G Baxter // Shutterstock
#17. Texas
Aerial view of the financial hart of Dallas Texas at dusk
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 4,596,526 (21%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 13,147,707 (60%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -4%
You may also like: The industries where workers are quitting their jobs in droves
f11photo // Shutterstock
#16. Georgia
Skyline of downtown Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,599,841 (20%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 5,163,863 (63%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -4%
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#15. Rhode Island
Providence, Rhode Island cityscape at Waterplace Park.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 171,717 (20%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 568,195 (67%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +8%
mavo // Shutterstock
#14. New Jersey
Modern business office interior containing tables and chairs, computers and office supplies.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,764,024 (25%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 4,122,072 (58%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%
Nick Starichenko // Shutterstock
#13. New York
Businessman crossing the street on crosswalk
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 3,039,256 (20%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: 0%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 9,164,418 (61%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -1%
06photo // Shutterstock
#12. Montana
Modern office interior.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 138,776 (16%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 617,545 (71%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -4%
You may also like: 50 most popular chain restaurants in America
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#11. New Hampshire
Brady Sullivan Plaza building in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 246,185 (22%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +4%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 691,838 (62%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -1%
Gill Thompson // Shutterstock
#10. Louisiana
Empty cubicles in an office.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 373,577 (11%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +4%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,535,462 (74%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%
Guy Banville // Shutterstock
#9. Hawaii
Hawaii palms and buildings.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 190,301 (17%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +9%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 764,355 (70%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock
#8. Arizona
Phoenix Arizona skyline.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,499,247 (27%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +9%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,329,110 (59%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%
DC Studio // Shutterstock
#7. Colorado
Empty workstation used for call center.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,308,897 (29%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +10%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,591,556 (57%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%
You may also like: 50 car companies that no longer exist
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#6. Vermont
View of Main St. in Montpelier, VT.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 127,986 (25%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +16%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 310,023 (61%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#5. Alabama
Mobile, Alabama, USA downtown skyline.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 508,355 (13%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +17%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,799,331 (73%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +1%
a40757 // Shutterstock
#4. West Virginia
Empty office chairs in a row.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 152,406 (11%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +20%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,089,461 (79%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +5%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. South Carolina
Greenville, South Carolina, USA downtown buildings.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 620,502 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +24%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,771,019 (69%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -8%
Marcus Biastock // Shutterstock
#2. Alaska
Downtown Anchorage, Alaska city skyline at twilight time during winter.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 99,564 (19%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +25%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 362,127 (68%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -7%
You may also like: Most popular department stores in America
Amnaj Khetsamtip // Shutterstock
#1. Wyoming
Call center equipment on a table at a office.
– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 47,613 (11%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +30%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 341,712 (78%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%