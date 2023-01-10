

Canva

Counties with the worst commutes in America

Cars stopped in heavy traffic on highway.

Despite broader adoption of remote work policies, most workers in the U.S. still commute to their jobs—and the majority do it by driving there alone, according to Census data. But which parts of the country have the worst slogs into the office each morning?

Stacker examined the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey to compile a list of counties with the worst commutes. The survey measures the average commute time in minutes for workers 16 years and older. To determine commute times, the American Community Survey asks respondents where they work (including whether they work from home), the time their trip starts, their mode of transportation, and the length of time it takes to get there.

On average, it takes Americans about 25 and a half minutes to get to work. And of course, many who commute to work have similar commute times returning home—if not longer due to traffic congestion. The survey, however, only measures time spent commuting to work, not home from work.

Workers living in counties in the U.S. with the longest commutes to work say they spend around 40 minutes in transit—roughly the length of the average podcast. When considering the Department of Agriculture estimates people spend around that same amount of time preparing meals on any given day, it’s no wonder American workers have pushed to reclaim personal time by working from home where possible.

Many of the counties on this list of worst commutes are located in or around urban centers. Counties in New York City had the worst commute times of the 830 counties measured in this survey. City officials have been working for months on a plan to rejuvenate the central business district where more than 1 in 5 offices sat vacant in 2022. While it’s unclear how they will get there, officials want to reduce commute times and convert unused office space into residential units.

Lee Reese // Shutterstock

#50. Henry County, Georgia

Courthouse in McDonough.

– Average commute time: 31.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 11.4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.6%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.4%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.2%



Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#49. Lincoln County, North Carolina

Courthouse in Lincolnton.

– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.3%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.3%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.9%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.8%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 18.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 13.5%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.4%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.3%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.5%



Rich Lonardo // Shutterstock

#48. Contra Costa County, California

Aerial view of suburban development in Brentwood.

– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.5%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.9%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7.8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6.4%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.3%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 12%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.9%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 29.1%



Brian Logan Photography // Shutterstock

#47. Westchester County, New York

Waterfront buildings in Yonkers New York.

– Average commute time: 32 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 2.9%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.1%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.5%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.5%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 12.2%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.7%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 8.1%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.7%



Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#46. Riverside County, California

Sunset aerial view of downtown Riverside.

– Average commute time: 32.1 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 12.8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.6%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.8%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.9%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.8%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.9%



Canva

#45. Lapeer County, Michigan

Cars stopped in heavy traffic on highway.

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 10%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.8%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 11%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 10.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.8%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 5.2%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.4%



Terrance Scarborough // Shutterstock

#44. Nassau County, Florida

Aerial view of Amelia island beach.

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 9.7%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.6%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 9.6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 6.3%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 15.9%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 9.9%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.6%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.6%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 17.1%



Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#43. San Bernardino County, California

Aerial sunset view of downtown Redlands and clocktower.

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 11.9%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 11.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 6.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.7%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26.1%



Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#42. Pinal County, Arizona

Pinal County Courthouse in Florence.

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 13.2%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 11.1%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.3%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 5.8%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.5%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.9%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.6%



MICHAEL A JACKSON FILMS // Shutterstock

#41. Valencia County, New Mexico

Aerial view of Belen water tower and town.

– Average commute time: 32.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.7%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.6%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.1%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.1%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.1%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 6.5%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.8%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.9%



Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#40. Johnston County, North Carolina

Highway with traffic near Raleigh with exit sign to 70 East Smithfield.

– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.3%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.3%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 13.3%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.2%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19%



ungvar // Shutterstock

#39. Livingston Parish, Louisiana

Aerial view of housing in Denham Springs.

– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 14.2%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.1%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.6%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 13.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.7%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.1%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.9%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 13.1%



Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#38. Frederick County, Virginia

Courthouse in Winchester.

– Average commute time: 32.6 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.9%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.1%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.2%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.7%



RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock

#37. Barrow County, Georgia

Aerial view of traffic on Highway I-85 and overpass in Atlanta.

– Average commute time: 32.7 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.9%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.7%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 13.3%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.4%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.5%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.1%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.5%



Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#36. Merced County, California

Historic theater in Merced.

– Average commute time: 32.7 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 13.3%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 6.6%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.8%



Bradly Hulce // Shutterstock

#35. Parker County, Texas

Aerial view of court house in Weatherford.

– Average commute time: 32.9 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.8%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.5%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 21.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.8%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.6%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.6%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 16.3%



Farid Sani // Shutterstock

#34. Franklin County, North Carolina

Aerial view of highways looking toward Raleigh and Cary.

– Average commute time: 33.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.4%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.4%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 13.9%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 18%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.2%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 15.5%



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#33. Warren County, New Jersey

Aerial view of Delaware Water Gap on a sunny autumn day.

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.3%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9.6%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.7%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14.8%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.2%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.9%



f11photo // Shutterstock

#32. Hudson County, New Jersey

Aerial view of Jersey City at sunset.

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.1%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 2.5%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7.5%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 5.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.5%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 19.9%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.1%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26.8%



Hiram Rios // Shutterstock

#31. Prince George’s County, Maryland

Sign and buildings at National Harbor pier.

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.7%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.6%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.7%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.1%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 11.3%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.4%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.4%



Alexandr Junek Imaging // Shutterstock

#30. Nassau County, New York

Aerial view of Hemstead and Long Island’s south coast.

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.7%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.9%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.3%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.1%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.4%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.5%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.6%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 7.8%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.6%



Javier Cruz Acosta // Shutterstock

#29. Osceola County, Florida

Aerial view of residential neighborhood in Kissimmee.

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.1%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.2%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.9%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.9%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.3%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.5%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.4%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.6%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 28.2%



Richard Thornton // Shutterstock

#28. San Joaquin County, California

New residential housing developments against the Sierra Nevada foothills.

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 13.1%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.6%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9.9%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.1%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.2%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.9%



Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#27. Hunt County, Texas

Businesses and theater in downtown Greenville.

– Average commute time: 33.5 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.2%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.2%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.8%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7.7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.9%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 17.7%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.8%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.6%



Leonardo E Martinez // Shutterstock

#26. Rockdale County, Georgia

Covered bridge in Conyers.

– Average commute time: 33.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.9%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.1%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 18.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.5%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.4%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26.7%



Georges_Creations // Shutterstock

#25. Newton County, Georgia

Courthouse and park in Covington.

– Average commute time: 34 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.5%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 10.3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.9%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.1%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.9%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18.5%



Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock

#24. Wise County, Texas

County Courthouse in Decatur.

– Average commute time: 34.1 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.9%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.1%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.3%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 11.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 19.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.9%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.4%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18%



Rabbitti // Shutterstock

#23. Sussex County, New Jersey

Elevated view of Woodbourne Park in Wantage at dusk.

– Average commute time: 34.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.2%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.9%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 11.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.3%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20.2%



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#22. Morgan County, Indiana

Business district on Washington Street in Martinsville.

– Average commute time: 34.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.6%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 17.7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 14.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 11.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 13.4%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 5.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 11.4%



Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#21. Carroll County, Maryland

Fields and barn along a country road.

– Average commute time: 34.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.1%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.8%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.3%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.3%



refrina // Shutterstock

#20. Prince William County, Virginia

Train station in Manassas.

– Average commute time: 34.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.2%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.2%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.5%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 25.8%



Canva

#19. Fauquier County, Virginia

Courthouse in Warrenton.

– Average commute time: 34.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.2%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.7%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 4.4%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.8%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 11%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 12.3%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.3%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 17%



Canva

#18. Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska

Mountain range and road to Palmer.

– Average commute time: 34.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 15.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.3%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20%



Canva

#17. Walton County, Georgia

Elevated view of traffic in the Atlanta area.

– Average commute time: 35.1 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5.8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.1%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 11.1%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 15.8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.2%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.9%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 14.4%



Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#16. San Benito County, California

Highway on cloudy day with exit sign to Los Banos and Hollister.

– Average commute time: 35.1 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 10.4%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.5%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 13.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 11.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.7%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18.6%



Never Settle Media // Shutterstock

#15. Spotsylvania County, Virginia

Aerial view of Fredericksburg and bridge over river.

– Average commute time: 35.5 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.4%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.3%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.9%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.4%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.5%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.3%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.6%



Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock

#14. Rockwall County, Texas

County Courthouse in Rockwall.

– Average commute time: 35.5 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.9%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.9%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.7%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 12.2%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 17.6%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.2%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.9%



ken18 // Shutterstock

#13. Mason County, Washington

High Steel Bridge above Skokomish River.

– Average commute time: 36.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 14.9%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 2.9%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 6.7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 15.5%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 9.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.5%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26%



Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#12. Stafford County, Virginia

Historic Chatham Manor on the Rappahannock River.

– Average commute time: 36.6 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 9.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 8%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.8%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 11.3%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 11.2%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20.1%



Regan Bender // Shutterstock

#11. Bastrop County, Texas

Aerial view of road and bridge over river in Bastrop.

– Average commute time: 37.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 1%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 13.5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.1%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 14.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.8%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 21.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 11.1%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 4.9%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 0.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.2%



Joe Tabacca // Shutterstock

#10. Putnam County, New York

Autumn sidewalk scene in Cold Spring.

– Average commute time: 37.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.7%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 6.8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.1%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.9%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.2%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 12%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.6%



Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock

#9. Charles County, Maryland

Traffic on congested Maryland highway driving to Washington.

– Average commute time: 37.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 10.1%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 12.4%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.1%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 4.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.9%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.1%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.3%



Canva

#8. Liberty County, Texas

Cars stopped in traffic on highway.

– Average commute time: 37.9 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 15%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 12.4%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.3%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 14.1%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 10%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.1%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.5%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.3%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18.9%



Jeremy Beeler // Shutterstock

#7. Monroe County, Pennsylvania

Main Street in Stroudsburg.

– Average commute time: 38 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.4%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 15.6%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.4%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 7%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.8%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 6.8%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.2%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.8%



Rob Hainer // Shutterstock

#6. Paulding County, Georgia

Town square in Dallas, Georgia.

– Average commute time: 38.1 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.9%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.5%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 11.6%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.4%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20.6%



Ralph Eshelman // Shutterstock

#5. Calvert County, Maryland

Bay Front Park boardwalk along Chesapeake Bay at Chesapeake Beach.

– Average commute time: 38.5 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 8.8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 8.2%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.7%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.3%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 25.4%



Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#4. Queens County, New York

Aerial view of Citifield Stadium in Flushing Meadows, Queens.

– Average commute time: 41 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.1%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 17.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 6.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.8%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.4%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 29.7%



Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

#3. Richmond County, New York

Aerial view of Staten Island, New York City, and Bayonne, NJ.

– Average commute time: 41.1 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.8%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.5%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.9%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.8%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.8%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.9%



Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock

#2. Kings County, New York

Traffic on the Williamsburg Bridge during rush hour.

– Average commute time: 41.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 2.1%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 16.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 7.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 32%



Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#1. Bronx County, New York

Aerial view of Yankee Stadium and surrounding buildings in the Bronx.

– Average commute time: 43.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5.4%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.9%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.5%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 28.8%