The most popular cars people are financing in every state
KELENY // Shutterstock
The most popular cars people are financing in every state
Showroom of a car dealership.
Last year, Americans in almost every state took out loans to purchase SUVs and trucks more than any other type of vehicle, further confirming their desire for greater comfort and prominence on the road.
This is according to Experian, which analyzed its auto financing data for January through September 2022 to find the five most popular cars people financed in each state. States are listed in alphabetical order and vehicles are listed in descending order of popularity.
Consumers have options when buying a vehicle, but there are several reasons a consumer may choose to finance their vehicle with a loan. Rarely do consumers have enough cash on hand to purchase a vehicle outright—the average cost of a new vehicle in fall 2022 was more than $48,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. In today’s high interest rate environment, financing a vehicle can add considerable cost to the overall payment of a vehicle, but it can also offer affordable monthly car payments that work for a consumer’s immediate budget and needs.
Among new vehicles purchased in 2022, 4 in 5 were bought with financing in place, according to Experian. SUVs and wagons made up the largest proportion of vehicles financed in the U.S. at 60% of all financing. SUVs and pickups also grew as a proportion of all vehicles financed in 2022 compared with the year before.
The Toyota RAV4 appeared in more states’ top five than any other vehicle. The sought-after compact SUV first became available in North America in 1995, and has topped the list of bestselling SUVs several times since.
The Japanese automaker’s continued dominance in the U.S. car market is apparent, according to Experian auto loan data from 2022. Toyota was the most popular car brand to appear among states’ top-financed list. Toyota represents nearly 20% of the cars appearing on this list, and at least one Toyota model made the top five in all but five states. Consumer Reports rates Toyota as “superb” in overall reliability.
Ovu0ng // Shutterstock
Alabama
Red Toyota Camry in front of trees.
– Toyota Camry
– Ford F-150
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Highlander
– Toyota Tacoma
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Alaska
Beige GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation in parking lot.
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Tacoma
– Ford F-150
– Subaru Outback
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Arizona
Silver Toyota Tacoma on display in parking lot.
– Toyota Tacoma
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Camry
– Ford F-150
– GMC Sierra 1500
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Arkansas
Red Ford F-150 on display at dealership.
– Ford F-150
– Toyota RAV4
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Toyota Camry
– GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock
California
Tesla model Y with white paint and blue wheels.
– Tesla Model Y
– Tesla Model 3
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Camry
– Toyota Corolla
Victor Maschek // Shutterstock
Colorado
View of a red 2022 Toyota Rav4.
– Toyota RAV4
– Subaru Crosstrek
– Ford F-150
– Toyota Tacoma
– Toyota 4Runner
Steve Lagreca // Shutterstock
Connecticut
A 2021 Toyota RAV4 SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
– Toyota RAV4
– Subaru Crosstrek
– Honda CR-V
– Subaru Forester
– Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Domagoj Kovacic // Shutterstock
Delaware
A Grey Honda CR-V 4×4 in nature with blue sky in background.
– Honda CR-V
– Toyota RAV4
– Ford F-150
– Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
– GMC Sierra 1500
tomas devera photo // Shutterstock
Washington DC
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid with a sunset.
– Toyota RAV4
– Tesla Model Y
– Honda CR-V
– Tesla Model 3
– Subaru Crosstrek
otomobil // Shutterstock
Florida
A black Toyota Corolla Sedan on gravel.
– Toyota Corolla
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Camry
– Ford F-150
– Toyota Tacoma
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Georgia
Toyota RAV4 display at a dealership.
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Camry
– Ford F-150
– Toyota Corolla
– GMC Sierra 1500
EB Adventure Photography // Shutterstock
Hawaii
Toyota Tacoma riding on trails in the mountains during a sunny morning.
– Toyota Tacoma
– Toyota 4Runner
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Corolla
– Nissan Frontier
Mike Mareen // Shutterstock
Idaho
New Ford F-150 Rattler in the countryside.
– Ford F-150
– Toyota RAV4
– Subaru Outback
– Toyota Tacoma
– Toyota Highlander
Abdul Razak Latif // Shutterstock
Illinois
Silver Honda CR-V on display.
– Honda CR-V
– Toyota RAV4
– Chevrolet Equinox
– Ford F-150
– Hyundai Tucson
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Indiana
Red Chevy Equinox in a parking lot.
– Chevrolet Equinox
– Honda CR-V
– Ford F-150
– Toyota RAV4
– Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Thomas Trompeter // Shutterstock
Iowa
New red Ford F150 at a dealership on some rocks.
– Ford F-150
– Chevrolet Equinox
– Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
– GMC Sierra 1500
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Kansas
White Ford F-150 don isplay at a dealership.
– Ford F-150
– Toyota RAV4
– Honda CR-V
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
betto rodrigues // Shutterstock
Kentucky
Blue Toyota RAV4 on display at the Orange County International Auto Show.
– Toyota RAV4
– Ford F-150
– Toyota Highlander
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Honda CR-V
jluke // Shutterstock
Louisiana
Ford F150 standing sideways on an asphalt road.
– Ford F-150
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Toyota Camry
– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
– Toyota RAV4
Best Auto Photo // Shutterstock
Maine
White Toyota RAV4 right side of the car.
– Toyota RAV4
– Ford F-150
– Subaru Crosstrek
– Toyota Tacoma
– Subaru Forester
Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock
Maryland
Silver Toyota RAV-4, side view.
– Toyota RAV4
– Honda CR-V
– Toyota Camry
– Toyota Highlander
– Toyota Corolla
Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock
Massachusetts
Toyota RAV-4, side view.
– Toyota RAV4
– Honda CR-V
– Toyota Highlander
– Subaru Crosstrek
– Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Michigan
Blue Chevrolet Equinox SUV on display outside.
– Chevrolet Equinox
– Ford F-150
– Chevrolet Blazer
– Ford Escape
– Ford Explorer
Jarlat Maletych // Shutterstock
Minnesota
Ford F-150 Raptor in snow.
– Ford F-150
– Toyota RAV4
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Honda CR-V
– Mazda CX-5
Alen thien // Shutterstock
Mississippi
Toyota Camry with beautiful white cloud and blue sky landscape view
– Toyota Camry
– Ford F-150
– Nissan Altima
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Highlander
Mike Mareen // Shutterstock
Missouri
Rendering of a Ford F-150 Rattler with a sunset.
– Ford F-150
– Toyota RAV4
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Chevrolet Equinox
– Honda CR-V
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Montana
Ford F-150 display at a dealership.
– Ford F-150
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Ford F-350 Super Duty
– Toyota RAV4
– GMC Sierra 2500
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Nebraska
Front view of a white Ford F-150.
– Ford F-150
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
– Chevrolet Equinox
Roman Vyshnikov // Shutterstock
Nevada
Blue Toyota RAV4 on city background.
– Toyota RAV4
– Tesla Model Y
– Tesla Model 3
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Toyota Tacoma
Dimitar Ivanov // Shutterstock
New Hampshire
Side view of gray Toyota Rav4.
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Tacoma
– Subaru Crosstrek
– Honda CR-V
– Ford F-150
Ovu0ng // Shutterstock
New Jersey
A Honda model CRV crossing mud road.
– Honda CR-V
– Toyota RAV4
– Mazda CX-5
– Tesla Model Y
– Toyota Highlander
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
New Mexico
Ford F-150 Lightning display.
– Ford F-150
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Tacoma
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock
New York
Honda CR-V, side view.
– Honda CR-V
– Toyota RAV4
– Chevrolet Equinox
– Mazda CX-5
– Toyota Highlander
Andrey Sayfutdinov // Shutterstock
North Carolina
Side view new brown Toyota Rav4 with a bow.
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Camry
– Ford F-150
– Honda CR-V
– Toyota Corolla
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
North Dakota
Three Ford F-Series Trucks in a row.
– Ford F-150
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
– Chevrolet Silverado 1500
– Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
VanderWolf Images // Shutterstock
Ohio
Honda CR-V Hybrid Prototype showcased at the Frankfurt IAA Motor Show.
– Honda CR-V
– Chevrolet Equinox
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Ford F-150
– Toyota RAV4
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
Oklahoma
A dark blue Ford F-150 Raptor truck.
– Ford F-150
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
– Toyota RAV4
– Ford Explorer
Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock
Oregon
Red Toyota RAV-4, side view.
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Tacoma
– Toyota Highlander
– Subaru Crosstrek
– Subaru Outback
Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock
Pennsylvania
Side view of a white Toyota RAV-4.
– Toyota RAV4
– Honda CR-V
– Subaru Crosstrek
– Ford F-150
– GMC Sierra 1500
Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock
Rhode Island
Toyota RAV-4, side view.
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Highlander
– Toyota Tacoma
– Toyota Camry
– Toyota Corolla
Jan Kliment // Shutterstock
South Carolina
Side view of a Toyota RAV4.
– Toyota RAV4
– Ford F-150
– Toyota Tacoma
– Toyota Camry
– GMC Sierra 1500
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
South Dakota
Ford F-150 Lightning display.
– Ford F-150
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
– Ford Explorer
– Chevrolet Silverado 1500
jluke // Shutterstock
Tennessee
Back view of a Ford F-150.
– Ford F-150
– Toyota RAV4
– Nissan Rogue
– Toyota Highlander
– Honda CR-V
Mike Mareen // Shutterstock
Texas
Ford F-150 during fast driving on dirt road.
– Ford F-150
– GMC Sierra 1500
– Toyota RAV4
– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
– Toyota Camry
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Utah
Ford F-350 display at a dealership.
– Ford F-150
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Tacoma
– Subaru Outback
– Tesla Model Y
emirhankaramuk // Shutterstock
Vermont
A blue Toyota RAV4 driving.
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Tacoma
– Subaru Crosstrek
– Ford F-150
– GMC Sierra 1500
emirhankaramuk // Shutterstock
Virginia
A blue Toyota RAV4 driving up a dirt hill.
– Toyota RAV4
– Honda CR-V
– Toyota Tacoma
– Toyota Highlander
– Ford F-150
Vershinin89 // Shutterstock
Washington
A Toyota RAV 4 Hybrid on display.
– Toyota RAV4
– Honda CR-V
– Tesla Model Y
– Toyota Tacoma
– Subaru Crosstrek
jluke // Shutterstock
West Virginia
Upward angle of a black Ford F150 driving.
– Ford F-150
– Toyota RAV4
– Toyota Tacoma
– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
– Toyota Highlander
jluke // Shutterstock
Wisconsin
A black Ford F150 driving.
– Ford F-150
– Chevrolet Equinox
– Toyota RAV4
– Honda CR-V
– GMC Sierra 1500
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Wyoming
Ford F-150 display at a dealership.
– Ford F-150
– GMC Sierra 2500
– Toyota RAV4
– GMC Sierra 1500
– GMC Sierra 3500
This story originally appeared on Experian and was produced and
distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.