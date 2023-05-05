

Virrage Images // Shutterstock

Gaming revenue grew most in Oregon and New York last year—here’s how it breaks down across the rest of the US

Close-up of slot machine.

G

Gambling in the United States brought in a record $60.4 billion in revenue in 2022, according to the American Gaming Association. The vast majority of that year’s revenue was from in-person gambling, but online betting accounted for about a fifth of that. Just a few states across the U.S. saw the most gaming revenue growth.

Commercial gaming encompasses traditional gaming, sports betting, and gaming in online casinos. Eighty-four million American adults visited a casino in 2020, according to the AGA, with the revenue from table games up 13.9% and from slot machines up 5.1%. New markets in Kansas drove sports betting revenue there as the state began offering retail and mobile sports betting. Louisiana, Maryland, and New York also started mobile sports wagering.

The 2022 revenue marks the first $60 billion year for commercial gaming, up from $53 billion the year before, according to the association’s figures. Through January 2023, the U.S. generated over $5 billion in commercial gaming revenue in each of the prior five months.

Twenty-five of the 28 states on the list increased gambling revenue from 2021 to 2022. New York brought in $909 million in revenue in its first year of legalized sports betting sites. Oregon has tried to expand wagering into college sports but has yet to be successful. New Hampshire has traditionally drawn wagers from neighboring Massachusetts, which, as of 2023, is allowing online and mobile sports wagering.

Areas that did not fare well were Washington D.C., which lost gamblers to Maryland and Virginia; Mississippi, which does not allow mobile sports betting; and South Dakota, where gaming is limited.

AskGamblers ranked 27 states and Washington D.C. based on commercial gaming revenue growth or decline between 2021 and 2022 using data from the American Gaming Association. Revenue data covers casino games, sports betting, and iGaming. States that did not legalize gambling until 2021 or later were excluded from this ranking.



Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#28. Washington DC

Gambling table in luxury casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $26.8 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $23.7 million

– Year-over-year change: -11.6%



Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#27. Mississippi

Croupier behind gambling table in a casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $2.7 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $2.6 billion

– Year-over-year change: -3.6%



Wpadington // Shutterstock

#26. South Dakota

Person watching football play online broadcast on their laptop.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $146.1 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $142.9 million

– Year-over-year change: -2.2%



Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

#25. Missouri

Happy woman gambling at casino playing slot machine.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $1.9 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $1.9 billion

– Year-over-year change: 0.5%



IVASHstudio // Shutterstock

#24. Ohio

People playing roulette in the casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $2.3 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $2.3 billion

– Year-over-year change: 1.0%



WHYFRAME // Shutterstock

#23. Delaware

A hand holding money at slot machine.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting, iGaming

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $483.2 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $491.8 million

– Year-over-year change: 1.8%



Bordovski Yauheni // Shutterstock

#22. Oklahoma

Dealer or croupier shuffles poker cards in a casino on the background of a table.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $145.8 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $150.9 million

– Year-over-year change: 3.5%



REDPIXEL.PL // Shutterstock

#21. lowa

Hands on sports betting app.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $1.9 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $1.9 billion

– Year-over-year change: 3.7%



Virrage Images // Shutterstock

#20. Indiana

Side view of casino slot machine.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $2.7 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $2.9 billion

– Year-over-year change: 6.1%



LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#19. Florida

Close-up view of poker chips on poker table at casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $649.5 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $694.0 million

– Year-over-year change: 6.9%



Barbara Kalbfleisch // Shutterstock

#18. Arkansas

Statue of American Pharoah is at entrance to Oaklawn Park Racetrack and Casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $564.8 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $614.1 million

– Year-over-year change: 8.7%



Kaspars Grinvalds // Shutterstock

#17. Louisiana

Sports betting app on tablet computer.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $2.4 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $2.6 billion

– Year-over-year change: 8.9%



Vulp // Shutterstock

#16. New Jersey

Roulette table in casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting, iGaming

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $4.7 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $5.2 billion

– Year-over-year change: 10.0%



Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#15. Nevada

Sport beting at the New York-New York Casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting, iGaming

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $13.4 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $14.8 billion

– Year-over-year change: 10.5%



Virrage Images // Shutterstock

#14. Pennsylvania

Person playing classic slot machine.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting, iGaming

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $4.8 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $5.3 billion

– Year-over-year change: 10.6%



Netfalls Remy Musser // Shutterstock

#13. Massachusetts

Man playing roulette at the casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $1.0 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $1.1 billion

– Year-over-year change: 10.9%



Wpadington // Shutterstock

#12. Maine

Woman using her laptop for making sport bets online.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $146.9 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $165.1 million

– Year-over-year change: 12.4%



Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#11. Maryland

Gambling table in luxury casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $1.9 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $2.2 billion

– Year-over-year change: 14.3%



Virrage Images // Shutterstock

#10. Colorado

Person’s hands on slot machine.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $1.2 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $1.4 billion

– Year-over-year change: 15.1%



Wpadington // Shutterstock

#9. Rhode Island

Person watching football play online broadcast.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $594.1 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $688.2 million

– Year-over-year change: 15.8%



Virrage Images // Shutterstock

#8. West Virginia

Close-up and side view of hands on slots.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting, iGaming

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $658.5 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $769.2 million

– Year-over-year change: 16.8%



cunaplus // Shutterstock

#7. Kansas

Friends using mobile phones and betting during a game.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $403.6 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $478.1 million

– Year-over-year change: 18.5%



Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

#6. New Mexico

People gambling at roulette poker in a casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $217.5 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $262.0 million

– Year-over-year change: 20.5%



Aleksandrs Muiznieks // Shutterstock

#5. Michigan

Close-up of gambling slot machine.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting, iGaming

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $2.7 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $3.3 billion

– Year-over-year change: 20.7%



Casablanca Stock // Shutterstock

#4. Illinois

Chips on a roulette table.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $1.7 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $2.1 billion

– Year-over-year change: 25.2%



Monika Wisniewska // Shutterstock

#3. New Hampshire

Person betting on sports with credit card on their smartphone.

– Types of legalized gaming: Sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $43.8 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $66.7 million

– Year-over-year change: 52.3%



Cheryl Ann Quigley // Shutterstock

#2. New York

Fans crowd historic Saratoga Race Course.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino games, sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $2.7 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $4.2 billion

– Year-over-year change: 55.9%



stocksolutions // Shutterstock

#1. Oregon

Fingers clicking “Collect” button on slot machine.

– Types of legalized gaming: Sports betting

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $30.4 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $49.5 million

– Year-over-year change: 62.8%

This story originally appeared on AskGamblers and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.