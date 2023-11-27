

Your car insurance rates aren’t going to go down: Here’s why

A young woman with glasses inspects damage to the side of her car and makes a phone call

It’s a common belief among many car owners that as their vehicle ages, their insurance rates will inevitably decrease. This notion is fueled by the assumption that an older car, having depreciated in value, should cost less to insure. However, this is a misconception that needs to be addressed.

In reality, car insurance rates are influenced by a multitude of factors, and the age of your vehicle is just one small piece of the puzzle. Factors such as your driving record, location, and even credit score can have a significant impact on your premiums.

In the following sections, CheapInsurance.com will delve deeper into why your car insurance rates may not go down over time, and in some cases, may even increase.

Key takeaways

Age and experience: While it's commonly believed that insurance rates decrease with age and experience, this isn't always the case. Rates can increase again for older drivers, and young, inexperienced drivers often face higher premiums due to increased risk.

Location: Your location significantly impacts your insurance rates. Living in areas with high crime rates, frequent accidents, or severe weather conditions can lead to higher premiums. Moving to a new area might not necessarily result in lower rates.

Vehicle type and modifications: The make, model, and modifications of your vehicle can greatly affect your insurance rates. More expensive or high-tech vehicles often come with higher premiums, so getting a new or different car may not lead to lower rates.

Driving record and claims history: Your driving record and history of insurance claims play a crucial role in determining your rates. Even if you haven't had any recent accidents or claims, your rates may not decrease if you have a history of risky driving behavior.

Insurance loyalty: Staying with the same insurer for a long period doesn't necessarily lead to lower rates. In fact, switching insurers could potentially save you money as insurance companies often offer better deals to attract new customers than they do to retain existing ones.

How we got here: The pandemic elephant in the room

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the use of cars from 2020 through 2022. The automotive industry experienced a sharp decline in sales in the early months of the pandemic, with sales plunging 71 percent in China in February 2020. By April, sales had dropped 47 percent in the United States and 80 percent in Europe. However, the industry rebounded quickly, with automakers around the world seeing rapid levels of production from the third quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.

This rebound in the automotive industry was accompanied by an increase in vehicle costs. The average cost to own and operate a new car in 2022 soared about 11% since the previous year to $10,728 per year. Used car prices also saw a significant increase, with the consumer price index for used cars and trucks jumping up by 40.5% from January 2021 to January 2022.

Repair costs for vehicles also saw a rise during this period. Motor vehicle repair prices jumped a staggering 23% over the last year, an inflation rate nearly four times higher than overall price increases. This increase in repair costs was due to a shortage of workers and car parts, which sent costs soaring for auto shops.

Despite these increases in vehicle and repair costs, the majority of insurance carriers were not granted policy rate increases from 2020 through 2023. According to proprietary rate data from analytics company Quadrant Information Services, the average annual rate for a full coverage policy in 2022 was $1,771. In 2023, that same policy may cost you $2,014, an increase of 14 percent.

The reinsurance market also had an impact on insurance carriers’ costs. The first six months of 2022 amounted to $39 billion in insured losses, which is 18 percent above the 20-year average. This increase in the cost of catastrophe claims led reinsurance carriers to either pull out of the risk or preemptively jack up their premiums to maintain profitability. As a result, prices across most commercial insurance lines continued to rise in 2022, marking the fifth year of a hardening market cycle.

In summary, the period from 2020 through 2022 was marked by significant changes in the automotive and insurance industries due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, increases in vehicle and repair costs, and changes in the insurance and reinsurance markets. These factors have contributed to the current state of car insurance rates and will continue to influence rates in the future.



The impact of age and experience, and the role of location

An gray-haired lady driving a car

Age and driving experience significantly influence insurance rates. Young and inexperienced drivers often pay higher premiums due to their increased risk of accidents. However, rates don’t necessarily decrease with age. For instance, rates tend to increase again for drivers around age 65.

This increase can be attributed to several factors. As individuals age, their reaction times may slow, and their ability to safely operate a vehicle could decrease. Additionally, older adults may have health conditions that can affect their driving. Insurance companies take these factors into account, leading to higher premiums for older drivers.

Moreover, it’s not just the driver’s age that matters, but also the age of the car. While you might expect older cars to be cheaper to insure because they’re worth less, that’s not always the case. Older vehicles often lack the safety features of newer models and can lead to higher medical costs in the event of an accident.

While age and driving experience are key factors in determining car insurance rates, they are part of a complex interplay of many considerations. Understanding this can help drivers of all ages make informed decisions about their car insurance.

The pivotal role of location

Your location can also affect your insurance rates. If you live in an area with high crime rates, frequent accidents, or severe weather conditions, you may face higher premiums.

Your location plays a pivotal role in determining your car insurance rates. Insurance companies use geographical data to assess the risk associated with insuring drivers in specific areas. If you live in an area with high crime rates, frequent accidents, or severe weather conditions, you may face higher premiums.

High crime rates, particularly auto theft and vandalism, increase the likelihood of claims being filed, leading to higher premiums. Similarly, areas with a high incidence of accidents mean there’s a greater chance you might be involved in one, which again, increases your risk profile.

Severe weather conditions are another factor. If you live in an area prone to natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, or hailstorms, your vehicle is at a higher risk of damage. This risk is reflected in your insurance premiums.

However, it’s important to note that moving to a new area might not necessarily lead to lower rates. While relocating to a safer neighborhood or a region with fewer severe weather incidents might reduce your premiums, other factors could offset these savings. For instance, if your new area has heavier traffic or higher living costs, your rates might still remain high.

Furthermore, each insurance company uses its own formula to calculate the impact of location on insurance rates. This means that the effect of moving on your premiums might vary between different insurers. Therefore, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurance companies when you move.

So, while your location is a significant factor in determining your car insurance rates, it’s just one of many. A comprehensive understanding of all these factors can help you make informed decisions and potentially find ways to lower your premiums.



The influence of vehicle type and modifications

A modified black Nissan Skyline with its lights on in a parking area

The make, model, and modifications of your vehicle can impact your insurance rates. More expensive vehicles or those with high-tech features often come with higher premiums. Therefore, getting a new or different car may not result in lower rates.

Luxury vehicles, sports cars, and vehicles with high-tech safety features or modifications often cost more to insure. This is because they’re more expensive to repair or replace in the event of an accident. High-performance vehicles, such as sports cars, are also seen as higher risk due to the increased likelihood of speeding or reckless driving.

Modifications can also increase your premiums. If you’ve added features to your car that increase its performance or significantly alter its appearance, your insurer may see this as an increased risk. Modified cars can be more attractive to thieves, and performance enhancements could lead to riskier driving.

Even the color of your car can sometimes affect your insurance rates. Some studies suggest that cars in brighter colors, like red or yellow, are more likely to be involved in accidents. However, this is not a universally accepted factor and may not significantly impact your rates.

It’s also worth noting that certain types of cars are more likely to be stolen, and this can be reflected in your insurance premiums. If your car model is on the list of most stolen vehicles, you might end up paying more for your insurance.

It might be tempting to buy that flashy sports car or invest in high-tech modifications; however, it’s important to consider the potential impact on your insurance rates. Always check with your insurance provider before making significant changes to your vehicle or purchasing a new one.



The effect of driving record, claims history, and credit score

A man holds his neck in pain while making a phone call after an auto accident

Your driving record and history of insurance claims play a crucial role in determining your insurance rates. Even if you haven’t had any recent accidents or claims, your rates may not decrease if you have a history of risky driving behavior.

Insurance companies view your driving record as a reflection of your behavior on the road. If you have a history of speeding tickets, DUIs, or other traffic violations, insurers see you as a high-risk driver. Motorists that require an SR-22 filing certainly send the same signal to insurance companies. High-risk drivers are more likely to file claims, leading to higher insurance premiums.

Similarly, your claims history is another significant factor. If you’ve made several claims in the past, insurers may deem you as a higher risk, regardless of the nature of those claims. This is because a history of claims suggests a pattern that might continue in the future.

It’s also worth noting that not all claims are treated equally. Claims related to at-fault accidents or reckless driving have a more substantial impact on your rates than claims for events out of your control, like weather damage or theft.

Furthermore, even if you haven’t had any recent accidents or claims, your rates may not decrease if you have a history of risky driving behavior. This is because insurance companies often look at trends over time, and a history of risky behavior can keep your rates high, even if you’ve recently improved your driving habits.

Maintaining a clean driving record and avoiding unnecessary claims can go a long way in keeping your insurance premiums in check. It’s always a good idea to drive safely, follow traffic rules, and only file claims when absolutely necessary.

The importance of credit score

Your credit score can significantly affect your insurance rates. While improving your credit score is generally beneficial, it might not immediately lower your rates. This is because insurance companies consider various other factors in addition to your credit score.

Insurance companies use credit scores as an indicator of a person’s financial responsibility. Statistically, individuals with higher credit scores are less likely to file insurance claims, making them less risky to insure. Therefore, a higher credit score can lead to lower insurance premiums.

However, it’s important to understand that improving your credit score won’t necessarily lead to an immediate decrease in your insurance rates. This is because insurance companies use a variety of factors to determine your premiums, including your driving record, the type of vehicle you drive, your location, and more. Your credit score is just one piece of this complex puzzle.

Moreover, each insurance company uses its own formula for how much weight they give to your credit score. Some companies might place a higher emphasis on credit scores, while others might focus more on your driving history or other factors. Therefore, even if you have an excellent credit score, you might not see a significant decrease in your rates if other factors are working against you.

Maintaining a good credit score is beneficial for many reasons, including potentially lower insurance premiums, but it’s not a magic bullet. It’s important to focus on maintaining a good driving record, choosing a safe and reliable vehicle, and living in a safe area to keep your insurance rates as low as possible.

The reality of insurance loyalty

Staying with the same insurer for a long period doesn’t necessarily lead to lower rates. In fact, switching insurers could potentially save you money. This is because insurance companies often offer better deals to attract new customers than they do to retain existing ones.

It’s a common misconception that loyalty to an insurance company will result in lower premiums over time. Many people believe that by sticking with the same insurer for years, they’ll be rewarded with loyalty discounts. However, this is not always the case.

Insurance companies are businesses, and their primary goal is to make a profit. They often offer attractive deals and discounts to new customers to entice them to switch from their current insurer. These deals can include lower premiums, additional coverage options, or other perks that are not typically offered to existing customers.

On the other hand, existing customers are often subject to what’s known as price optimization. This is a strategy used by insurance companies where they gradually increase your premiums over time, betting that you won’t notice the small increases or won’t go through the hassle of switching insurers. Over time, these small increases can add up, and you might end up paying significantly more than a new customer for the same coverage.

Therefore, it’s a good idea to regularly shop around and compare insurance quotes from different companies. Even if you’re happy with your current insurer, you might find that you can get the same or better coverage for less money elsewhere. Remember, loyalty is commendable, but when it comes to car insurance, it might not be the most cost-effective strategy.

In summary

It’s clear that car insurance rates are influenced by a multitude of factors, many of which persist over time. While some of these factors, such as your driving record and the type of vehicle you drive, are within your control, others, like your location and age, are not.

Understanding these factors can help you make informed decisions about your car insurance. For instance, maintaining a clean driving record, improving your credit score, or choosing a safer vehicle can potentially lower your premiums. However, it’s important to remember that these actions might not lead to immediate or significant decreases in your rates due to the complex interplay of factors that insurance companies consider.

Moreover, it’s crucial not to fall into the trap of believing that loyalty to an insurance company or the aging of your vehicle will automatically result in lower premiums. In fact, regularly shopping around for insurance quotes and comparing different offers can often lead to better deals.

Therefore, while it’s possible to manage some of these factors to some extent, the reality is that high insurance rates are often here to stay. Regularly reviewing your insurance policy, staying informed about how rates are determined, and actively shopping around for the best possible cheap insurance rate is the most effective strategy for navigating the complex world of car insurance rates. Remember, knowledge is power, and the more you understand what influences your car insurance rates, the better equipped you’ll be to find the best policy for your needs.

This story was produced by Cheapinsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.