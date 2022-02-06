

Fastest growing cities in Oregon

Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

In every state, there were cities that experienced cumulative population gains over the course of the decade. But when you look at the growth rates from year to year, cities across the country are following a similar trajectory. Small, medium, and large cities all saw declining growth since 2016. Some of the largest cities—those with populations over 1 million—have actually seen a decrease in overall population, not just slower population growth.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Many cities experienced their most significant growth within the first few years of the decade. Experts postulate that the housing bubble burst in tandem with economic hardships of the Great Recession pushed many people of home-buying age to the cities. A decade later, in the wake of the pandemic, the U.S. is in a similar position.

#20. Lake Oswego

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,145

— #1,189 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 11.3%

— #184 among cities in Oregon, #8,292 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 40,731

— #14 largest city in Oregon, #1,070 largest city nationwide

#19. Grants Pass

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +5,306

— #952 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 15.7%

— #147 among cities in Oregon, #6,762 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 39,189

— #16 largest city in Oregon, #1,120 largest city nationwide

#18. Forest Grove

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +5,590

— #910 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 27.1%

— #86 among cities in Oregon, #4,255 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 26,225

— #24 largest city in Oregon, #1,714 largest city nationwide

#17. Aloha

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,254

— #823 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 13.1%

— #170 among cities in Oregon, #7,575 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 53,828

— #13 largest city in Oregon, #792 largest city nationwide

#16. Corvallis

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,487

— #800 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 12.1%

— #177 among cities in Oregon, #7,956 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 59,922

— #10 largest city in Oregon, #693 largest city nationwide

#15. Oregon City

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,589

— #791 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 21.3%

— #113 among cities in Oregon, #5,344 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 37,572

— #17 largest city in Oregon, #1,173 largest city nationwide

#14. Tigard

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,295

— #721 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 15.4%

— #149 among cities in Oregon, #6,833 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 54,539

— #12 largest city in Oregon, #778 largest city nationwide

#13. Wilsonville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,764

— #673 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 41.1%

— #58 among cities in Oregon, #2,778 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 26,664

— #23 largest city in Oregon, #1,692 largest city nationwide

#12. Albany

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,912

— #660 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 16.3%

— #143 among cities in Oregon, #6,562 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 56,472

— #11 largest city in Oregon, #747 largest city nationwide

#11. Redmond

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,317

— #631 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 33.3%

— #70 among cities in Oregon, #3,458 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 33,274

— #19 largest city in Oregon, #1,339 largest city nationwide

#10. Beaverton

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,459

— #546 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 10.7%

— #192 among cities in Oregon, #8,549 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 97,494

— #7 largest city in Oregon, #347 largest city nationwide

#9. Happy Valley

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,150

— #465 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 88.6%

— #16 among cities in Oregon, #1,011 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 23,733

— #27 largest city in Oregon, #1,930 largest city nationwide

#8. Bethany

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,875

— #427 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 61.0%

— #32 among cities in Oregon, #1,732 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 31,350

— #20 largest city in Oregon, #1,432 largest city nationwide

#7. Medford

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,003

— #420 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 16.3%

— #145 among cities in Oregon, #6,580 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 85,824

— #8 largest city in Oregon, #424 largest city nationwide

#6. Gresham

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,797

— #387 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 12.6%

— #173 among cities in Oregon, #7,764 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 114,247

— #4 largest city in Oregon, #273 largest city nationwide

#5. Hillsboro

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +18,322

— #242 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 20.8%

— #116 among cities in Oregon, #5,435 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 106,447

— #5 largest city in Oregon, #305 largest city nationwide

#4. Eugene

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +23,366

— #160 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 15.2%

— #153 among cities in Oregon, #6,899 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 176,654

— #2 largest city in Oregon, #151 largest city nationwide

#3. Salem

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +23,726

— #155 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 15.6%

— #148 among cities in Oregon, #6,774 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 175,535

— #3 largest city in Oregon, #153 largest city nationwide

#2. Bend

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +24,851

— #140 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 33.4%

— #69 among cities in Oregon, #3,448 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 99,178

— #6 largest city in Oregon, #341 largest city nationwide

#1. Portland

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +85,817

— #24 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 15.1%

— #154 among cities in Oregon, #6,921 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 652,503

— #1 largest city in Oregon, #25 largest city nationwide

