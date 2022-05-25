Skip to Content
Where refugees in Oregon are arriving from


#1. Ukraine


Issa Kashala // Shutterstock

#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo


Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Syria


Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#4. Burma


Christopher Michel // Flickr

#5. Sudan


CIAT // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Rwanda


USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#7. Iraq


Serghei Starus // Shutterstock

#8. Moldova


MDOGAN // Shutterstock

#9. Somalia


JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#10. El Salvador


Dave Primov // Shutterstock

#11. Eritrea


Michal Knitl // Shutterstock

#12. Afghanistan


neiljs // Flickr

#13. Ethiopia


Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Iran

