Counties with the most seniors in Oregon
Manuela Durson // Shutterstock
Counties with the most seniors in Oregon
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.
Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in Oregon.
You may also like: Most rural counties in Oregon
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Washington County
– Population aged 65 or older: 13.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%
– Median age: 36.9 years old
— Median age of males: 35.9 years old
— Median age of females: 37.9 years old
– Total population: 595,761 people
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#35. Multnomah County
– Population aged 65 or older: 13.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%
– Median age: 37.5 years old
— Median age of males: 37.1 years old
— Median age of females: 37.8 years old
– Total population: 809,869 people
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Morrow County
– Population aged 65 or older: 15%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.6%
– Median age: 38.3 years old
— Median age of males: 38.6 years old
— Median age of females: 37.9 years old
– Total population: 11,425 people
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Hood River County
– Population aged 65 or older: 15.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.7%
– Median age: 39.5 years old
— Median age of males: 40.5 years old
— Median age of females: 38.6 years old
– Total population: 23,270 people
Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Umatilla County
– Population aged 65 or older: 15.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.3%
– Median age: 36.7 years old
— Median age of males: 35.4 years old
— Median age of females: 38.1 years old
– Total population: 77,319 people
You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#31. Marion County
– Population aged 65 or older: 15.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.5%
– Median age: 36.9 years old
— Median age of males: 35.5 years old
— Median age of females: 37.9 years old
– Total population: 343,742 people
cpaulfell // Shutterstock
#30. Benton County
– Population aged 65 or older: 16%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.2%
– Median age: 33.2 years old
— Median age of males: 31.7 years old
— Median age of females: 35 years old
– Total population: 92,168 people
Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Malheur County
– Population aged 65 or older: 16.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.0%
– Median age: 36.1 years old
— Median age of males: 35.4 years old
— Median age of females: 37.9 years old
– Total population: 30,632 people
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Yamhill County
– Population aged 65 or older: 17.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.1%
– Median age: 38.6 years old
— Median age of males: 37.5 years old
— Median age of females: 39.8 years old
– Total population: 106,087 people
Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Polk County
– Population aged 65 or older: 17.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%
– Median age: 37 years old
— Median age of males: 36.1 years old
— Median age of females: 38.2 years old
– Total population: 84,730 people
You may also like: Where people in Oregon are moving to most
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Clackamas County
– Population aged 65 or older: 18%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%
– Median age: 41.7 years old
— Median age of males: 40.6 years old
— Median age of females: 42.9 years old
– Total population: 415,084 people
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Linn County
– Population aged 65 or older: 18.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%
– Median age: 39.9 years old
— Median age of males: 38.9 years old
— Median age of females: 40.6 years old
– Total population: 127,216 people
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Columbia County
– Population aged 65 or older: 18.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.0%
– Median age: 43.3 years old
— Median age of males: 42.4 years old
— Median age of females: 44.5 years old
– Total population: 52,117 people
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#23. Lane County
– Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%
– Median age: 39.7 years old
— Median age of males: 38.3 years old
— Median age of females: 41.1 years old
– Total population: 377,749 people
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Jefferson County
– Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.4%
– Median age: 41 years old
— Median age of males: 40.3 years old
— Median age of females: 42 years old
– Total population: 24,048 people
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Oregon
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Deschutes County
– Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%
– Median age: 42.4 years old
— Median age of males: 41.4 years old
— Median age of females: 43.5 years old
– Total population: 191,749 people
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Wasco County
– Population aged 65 or older: 20.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%
– Median age: 40.2 years old
— Median age of males: 38.8 years old
— Median age of females: 41.8 years old
– Total population: 26,274 people
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Union County
– Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.1%
– Median age: 40 years old
— Median age of males: 38.6 years old
— Median age of females: 41.1 years old
– Total population: 26,502 people
Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Klamath County
– Population aged 65 or older: 21.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%
– Median age: 42 years old
— Median age of males: 41.3 years old
— Median age of females: 42.9 years old
– Total population: 67,606 people
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons
#17. Jackson County
– Population aged 65 or older: 22%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%
– Median age: 42.6 years old
— Median age of males: 41.2 years old
— Median age of females: 44.2 years old
– Total population: 218,781 people
You may also like: Best public high schools in Oregon
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Clatsop County
– Population aged 65 or older: 22.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.9%
– Median age: 44.4 years old
— Median age of males: 42.6 years old
— Median age of females: 45.7 years old
– Total population: 39,656 people
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Sherman County
– Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%
– Median age: 47.8 years old
— Median age of males: 46.8 years old
— Median age of females: 49.1 years old
– Total population: 1,686 people
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Harney County
– Population aged 65 or older: 23.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%
– Median age: 45.1 years old
— Median age of males: 42.4 years old
— Median age of females: 46.7 years old
– Total population: 7,310 people
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Crook County
– Population aged 65 or older: 24.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%
– Median age: 46.8 years old
— Median age of males: 47.4 years old
— Median age of females: 46.4 years old
– Total population: 23,733 people
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Lake County
– Population aged 65 or older: 24.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%
– Median age: 47.5 years old
— Median age of males: 48.4 years old
— Median age of females: 46.6 years old
– Total population: 7,896 people
You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon
USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Tillamook County
– Population aged 65 or older: 25.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%
– Median age: 48.6 years old
— Median age of males: 46.4 years old
— Median age of females: 51 years old
– Total population: 26,782 people
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Douglas County
– Population aged 65 or older: 25.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.3%
– Median age: 47 years old
— Median age of males: 45.4 years old
— Median age of females: 49 years old
– Total population: 110,015 people
Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Coos County
– Population aged 65 or older: 25.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%
– Median age: 48.7 years old
— Median age of males: 46.9 years old
— Median age of females: 49.8 years old
– Total population: 64,175 people
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons
#8. Josephine County
– Population aged 65 or older: 26%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.5%
– Median age: 47.5 years old
— Median age of males: 45.5 years old
— Median age of females: 49.8 years old
– Total population: 87,097 people
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Baker County
– Population aged 65 or older: 26.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.6%
– Median age: 48.2 years old
— Median age of males: 46.1 years old
— Median age of females: 50.2 years old
– Total population: 16,090 people
You may also like: Cities in Oregon with the most living in poverty
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Wallowa County
– Population aged 65 or older: 28.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%
– Median age: 52.4 years old
— Median age of males: 51.5 years old
— Median age of females: 53 years old
– Total population: 7,065 people
EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Lincoln County
– Population aged 65 or older: 28.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.9%
– Median age: 51.8 years old
— Median age of males: 50.2 years old
— Median age of females: 53.4 years old
– Total population: 49,336 people
Tedder // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Gilliam County
– Population aged 65 or older: 29.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.4%
– Median age: 52.6 years old
— Median age of males: 51.3 years old
— Median age of females: 53.5 years old
– Total population: 1,896 people
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Grant County
– Population aged 65 or older: 30.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.2%
– Median age: 52.8 years old
— Median age of males: 51.7 years old
— Median age of females: 53.6 years old
– Total population: 7,174 people
Manuela Durson // Shutterstock
#2. Curry County
– Population aged 65 or older: 34.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 14.1%
– Median age: 56.3 years old
— Median age of males: 55.7 years old
— Median age of females: 56.9 years old
– Total population: 22,889 people
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Oregon
Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock
#1. Wheeler County
– Population aged 65 or older: 34.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%
– Median age: 56.9 years old
— Median age of males: 55.2 years old
— Median age of females: 59.1 years old
– Total population: 1,417 people