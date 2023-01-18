Most popular girl names in the 90s in Oregon
Durganand // Shutterstock
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 1990 to 1999.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Oregon
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#50. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 751
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 319 (#107 most common name, -57.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #96
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 34,700
Canva
#49. Katie
Katie is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 756
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#342 (tie) most common name, -84.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #69
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 49,410
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#48. Mariah
Mariah is a name of Latin origin meaning “the Lord is my teacher”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 769
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 129 (#303 (tie) most common name, -83.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #79
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,585
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#47. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 771
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 497 (#56 most common name, -35.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425
Nina Buday // Shutterstock
#46. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 789
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 359 (#95 most common name, -54.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,302
You may also like: Best school districts in Oregon
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#45. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 790
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#857 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604
Canva
#44. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 793
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#285 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#43. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 809
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 893 (#19 most common name, +10.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,367
Matva // Shutterstock
#42. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 851
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#169 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#41. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 864
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 155 (#247 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156
You may also like: Most rural counties in Oregon
Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#40. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 867
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#276 most common name, -83.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 86,515
Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#39. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 901
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,457 (#5 most common name, +61.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#38. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 941
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#99 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,856
Rob Marmion // Shutterstock
#37. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 941
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#379 most common name, -89.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598
riggleton // Shutterstock
#36. Sierra
Sierra is a name of Spanish origin meaning “mountain range”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 947
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -81.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #81
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 43,615
You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Oregon
Canva
#35. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 951
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#134 (tie) most common name, -70.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101
Canva
#34. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 960
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#194 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,967
Canva
#33. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 979
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 535 (#51 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#32. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 993
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200 (#2 most common name, +121.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#31. Shelby
Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 996
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#305 (tie) most common name, -87.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,987
You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon
Mcimage // Shutterstock
#30. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,000
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#105 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793
Canva
#29. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,020
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#364 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181
Canva
#28. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,024
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#356 most common name, -89.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#27. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,038
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 308 (#114 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877
CroMary // Shutterstock
#26. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,089
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#149 (tie) most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578
You may also like: Recipes from Oregon
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#25. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,108
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,269 (#1 most common name, +104.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,199
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Chelsea
Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,110
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#515 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#23. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,166
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 521 (#54 most common name, -55.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558
Blend Images // Shutterstock
#22. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,206
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#65 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#21. Kelsey
Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,217
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#476 (tie) most common name, -94.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116
You may also like: States where people in Oregon are getting new jobs
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#20. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,221
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#791 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278
Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock
#19. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,232
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, -87.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703
Canva
#18. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,335
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 884 (#20 most common name, -33.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852
Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock
#17. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,356
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 295 (#121 most common name, -78.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249
Canva
#16. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,413
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025
You may also like: Best places to retire in Oregon
Surne1shots // Shutterstock
#15. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,425
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#268 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#14. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,567
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#290 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#13. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,647
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#733 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#12. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,736
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 182 (#206 (tie) most common name, -89.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144
Canva
#11. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,794
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 424 (#72 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021
You may also like: Best counties to live in Oregon
Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock
#10. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,881
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 223 (#171 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#9. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,976
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,135 (#12 most common name, -42.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669
Canva
#8. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,025
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#371 (tie) most common name, -95.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#7. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,243
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#425 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101
Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
#6. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,413
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#33 most common name, -71.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#5. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,430
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 848 (#23 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#4. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,528
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#89 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371
Canva
#3. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,104
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,276 (#10 most common name, -58.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240
Canva
#2. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,268
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 281 (#131 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#1. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,479
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 228 (#168 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111
You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Oregon