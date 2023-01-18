

Durganand // Shutterstock

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 1990 to 1999.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

Coy_Creek // Shutterstock

#50. Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 751

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 319 (#107 most common name, -57.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #96

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 34,700



Canva

#49. Katie

Katie is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 756

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#342 (tie) most common name, -84.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #69

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 49,410



pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#48. Mariah

Mariah is a name of Latin origin meaning “the Lord is my teacher”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 769

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 129 (#303 (tie) most common name, -83.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #79

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,585



Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock

#47. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 771

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 497 (#56 most common name, -35.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425



Nina Buday // Shutterstock

#46. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 789

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 359 (#95 most common name, -54.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,302

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#45. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 790

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#857 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604



Canva

#44. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 793

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#285 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#43. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 809

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 893 (#19 most common name, +10.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,367



Matva // Shutterstock

#42. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 851

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#169 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188



Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#41. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 864

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 155 (#247 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156

Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#40. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 867

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#276 most common name, -83.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 86,515



Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock

#39. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 901

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,457 (#5 most common name, +61.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#38. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 941

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#99 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,856



Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#37. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 941

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#379 most common name, -89.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598



riggleton // Shutterstock

#36. Sierra

Sierra is a name of Spanish origin meaning “mountain range”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 947

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -81.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #81

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 43,615

Canva

#35. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 951

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#134 (tie) most common name, -70.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101



Canva

#34. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 960

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#194 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,967



Canva

#33. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 979

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 535 (#51 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463



Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock

#32. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 993

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200 (#2 most common name, +121.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895



Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#31. Shelby

Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 996

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#305 (tie) most common name, -87.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,987

Mcimage // Shutterstock

#30. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,000

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#105 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793



Canva

#29. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,020

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#364 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181



Canva

#28. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,024

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#356 most common name, -89.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#27. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,038

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 308 (#114 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877



CroMary // Shutterstock

#26. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,089

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#149 (tie) most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#25. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,108

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,269 (#1 most common name, +104.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,199



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Chelsea

Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,110

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#515 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777



phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#23. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,166

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 521 (#54 most common name, -55.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558



Blend Images // Shutterstock

#22. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,206

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#65 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#21. Kelsey

Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,217

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#476 (tie) most common name, -94.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#20. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,221

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#791 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278



Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock

#19. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,232

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, -87.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703



Canva

#18. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,335

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 884 (#20 most common name, -33.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852



Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock

#17. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,356

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 295 (#121 most common name, -78.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249



Canva

#16. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,413

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025

Surne1shots // Shutterstock

#15. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,425

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#268 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822



Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#14. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,567

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#290 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102



pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#13. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,647

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#733 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815



Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#12. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,736

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 182 (#206 (tie) most common name, -89.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144



Canva

#11. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,794

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 424 (#72 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021

Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock

#10. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,881

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 223 (#171 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#9. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,976

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,135 (#12 most common name, -42.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669



Canva

#8. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,025

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#371 (tie) most common name, -95.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,243

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#425 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101



Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock

#6. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,413

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#33 most common name, -71.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009

Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#5. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,430

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 848 (#23 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797



Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#4. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,528

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#89 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371



Canva

#3. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,104

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,276 (#10 most common name, -58.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240



Canva

#2. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,268

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 281 (#131 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809



Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#1. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,479

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 228 (#168 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111

