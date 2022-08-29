

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Portland, Oregon

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

#49. Preschool teachers, except special education

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $36,840

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)



#48. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $38,450

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)



#47. Tutors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $47,590

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)



#46. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $47,860

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)



#45. Library technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $49,470

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

#44. Substitute teachers, short-term

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $50,920

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)



#43. Self-enrichment teachers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $51,340

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)



#42. Curators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $57,220

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,880

– Employment: 11,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)



#41. Librarians and media collections specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $71,720

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)



#40. Special education teachers, preschool

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $77,280

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,970

– Employment: 21,130

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($101,190)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,010)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($97,900)

#39. Career/technical education teachers, middle school

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,410

– Employment: 11,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($139,720)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,750)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,790)



#38. Education teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $78,310

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)



#37. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $78,400

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)



#36. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $78,660

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,210

– Employment: 5,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($133,560)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($126,820)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($120,840)



#35. Social work teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $79,310

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,650

– Employment: 12,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($112,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,460)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($96,040)

#34. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $80,890

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)



#33. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $80,990

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)



#32. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $81,760

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)



#31. Instructional coordinators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)



#30. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $84,980

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

#29. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $85,690

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)



#28. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $86,480

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,260

– Employment: 20,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)



#27. Special education teachers, middle school

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $86,880

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)



#26. Special education teachers, secondary school

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $89,500

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)



#25. Political science teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $89,550

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– Employment: 14,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)

#24. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $89,980

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)



#23. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $90,480

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680

– Employment: 9,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($160,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($137,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,510)



#22. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $92,450

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)



#21. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $92,590

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)



#20. Geography teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $95,920

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,150

– Employment: 3,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,200)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,120)

#19. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $96,300

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)



#18. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $96,640

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)



#17. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $97,460

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,580

– Employment: 27,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320)



#16. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $99,310

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,990

– Employment: 19,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)



#15. Architecture teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $100,730

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,600

– Employment: 5,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($155,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,550)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,180)

#14. History teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $101,270

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,460

– Employment: 18,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)



#13. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $104,000

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,840

– Employment: 10,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770)



#12. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $105,890

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,390

– Employment: 36,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)

— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)



#11. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $107,530

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,080

– Employment: 13,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590)



#10. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $108,310

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,480

– Employment: 12,460

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)

#9. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $111,700

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– Employment: 20,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)



#8. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $113,450

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)



#7. Business teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $113,930

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)



#6. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $115,530

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)



#5. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $117,770

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,090

– Employment: 11,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)

#4. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $119,000

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,850

– Employment: 12,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,100)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,830)



#3. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $126,880

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)



#2. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $130,380

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)



#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $166,480

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)