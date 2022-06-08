

Players with the most Stanley Cup wins

Sidney Crosby celebrates by hoisting the Stanley Cup after a victory



#10. 15 players tied with 6 cups

Montreal Canadiens players hold the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the 1978 Stanley Cup Finals



#9. Jean-Guy Talbot

Jean-Guy Talbot skates with the puck as other players defend



#5. Jacques Lemaire (tie)

Jacques Lemaire and other players celebrate with the Stanley Cup



#5. Maurice Richard (tie)

Maurice Richard holding the Stanley Cup



#5. Red Kelly (tie)

Red Kelly battles for an airborne puck during the final game of the Stanley Cup



#5. Serge Savard (tie)

Serge Savard holds the Stanley Cup over his head



#4. Claude Provost

Claude Provost goes for the puck amid downed St. Louis Blues players



#2. Jean Beliveau (tie)

Jean Beliveau pours champagne into the Stanley Cup Trophy



#2. Yvan Cournoyer (tie)

Yvan Cournoyer poses for a photo with the Stanley Cup Trophy



#1. Henri Richard

Henri Richard cracks a drive past Chicago Black Hawks’ goalie during the Stanley Cup game