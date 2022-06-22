Pro athletes who are also great golfers
Lachlan Cunningham // Getty Images
Pro athletes who are also great golfers
Stephen Curry plays a shot
Michael Reaves // Getty Images
Ray Allen, basketball
NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen plays his shot from the 17th tee
Clive Brunskill // Getty Images
Ash Barty, tennis
Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates winning
Augusta National // Getty Images
Sammy Byrd, baseball
Sam Byrd tees off as Sam Snead watches
Jed Jacobsohn // Getty Images
Stephen Curry, basketball
Steph Curry hits out of the bunker
Richard Lautens // Getty Images
Grant Fuhr, hockey
Grant Fuhr tees off
Isaac Brekken // Getty Images
Brett Hull, hockey
Brett Hull hits a tee shot during an Invitational golf tournament
Isaac Brekken // Getty Images
Michael Jordan, basketball
Michael Jordan hits a tee shot
Mike Stobe // Getty Images
Jeff McNeil, baseball
Jeff McNeil reacts after hitting a RBI single
Jonathan Devich // Getty Images
Mike Modano, hockey
Mike Modano tees off on round 1 of the American Century Championship
Jed Jacobsohn // Getty Images
Joe Pavelski, hockey
Joe Pavelski tees off on the 4th hole of the American Century Championship
Chris Condon // Getty Images
Rick Rhoden, baseball
Rick Rhoden during the first round of the Greater Hickory Classic
Christian Petersen // Getty Images
Jerry Rice, football
Jerry Rice plays a tee shot on the ninth hole
Christian Petersen // Getty Images
Tony Romo, football
Tony Romo plays a tee shot on the ninth hole
Jeff Gross // Getty Images
Matt Ryan, football
NFL player Matt Ryan plays his shot from the third tee
Christian Petersen // Getty Images
John Smoltz, baseball
MLB athlete John Smoltz plays a tee shot on the fifth hole
Andy Lyons // Getty Images
Ryan Succop, football
Ryan Succop of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a field goal
Comments