Top-earning women’s golfers of all time

Karrie Webb of Australia drives during round two of the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open

Cristie Kerr celebrates her 12-stroke victory on the 18th green after winning the LPGA Championship

Stacy Lewis of the USA hits her tee shot on the third hole

Lydia Ko of New Zealand reacts after a putt

Lexi Thompson celebrates on the 18th green after winning the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

Angela Stanford hits off the second tee

Shanshan Feng of China plays her third shot

So Yeon Ryu of South Korea poses with a trophy

Yani Tseng of Taiwan plays a tee shot on the 2nd hole

Amy Yang of South Korea plays her second shot

Jin Young Ko of South Korea plays her shot on the second tee

Lexi Thompson hits her tee shot on the 18th hole

