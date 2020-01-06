Deschutes SO deputy in 3-car injury crash on Hwy. 97 in Bend

Top Stories

All three drivers taken to hospital, treated and released

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy heading to a SWAT call in Terrebonne with lights and siren going struck another SUV Sunday night on Highway 97 at Bend’s north end Sunday evening, causing it to hit a minivan, police said.

Police responded just after 8 p.m. to the reported crash involving sheriff’s Deputy Clint Baltzor on North Highway 97 at Clausen Drive, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

She said Baltzor, driving a 2018 Dodge Durango patrol car, was in the left northbound lane when a black 2018 Nissan Rogue in front of him, driven by Scott Senn, 55, of Lake Oswego, “attempted to yield right, but was unable to, as there was a vehicle in the right lane, which caused him to yield left instead.”

Baltzor’s car struck the Nissan, which then struck a blue-green 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan driven by Chad Elliott, 26, of Terrebonne, McConkey said.

Baltzor checked on the occupants of the other vehicles and was tending to Senn when Bend officers arrived on scene.

All three drivers were taken by Bend Fire & Rescue medics to St. Charles Bend, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, McConkey said.

The mother of one of the involved drivers says her son was treated at the hospital for back pain and whiplash.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene and the highway was reopened after about an hour, McConkey said.

The case remains under investigation, she said, and no citations have been issued.

"Anybody in a traffic crash or an investigation with traffic crimes they could be criminal in nature or it could be a citation to appear in municipal courts, McConkey said."

Sheriff's Sgt. William Bailey said who's at fault will be determined through the investigation.

"Crashes occur and all vehicles are required to have insurance by law," Bailey said. "We will have to wait for the completion of Bend PD’s investigation before any decision can be made about who’s at fault."

Bailey said Baltzor was not placed on administrative leave as a result of the crash, but was at home Monday, recovering from his injuries.

Baltzor was also in the news recently when, on Black Friday, he fired five shots into the car of a car theft suspect, Adam Gilliam, at the Cascade Village Shopping Center, three of which struck the man. In late December, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel ruled the deputy was legally justified in firing the shots as Gilliam drove toward and threatened to hit him and other deputies.

Bailey said the SWAT Team call-out to Terrebonne involved an armed, suicidal subject threatening himself and another family member. The man was taken into custody and transported to St. Charles Bend for evaluation.