Environmental debate likely to dominate Oregon Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- The Oregon Legislature convened its 2020 session Monday, with majority Democrats saying their top priority is legislation aimed at stemming global warming.

The environmental debate over a so-called cap and trade bill will likely dominate the session.

The new measure, largely authored by Senate Democrats, includes changes designed to assuage critics in the manufacturing and utility sectors, and create fewer impacts for rural Oregon, but maintains a commitment to reduce greenhouse gases by certain percentages below 1990 levels.

Senate President Peter Courtney opened the Senate session, despite having been hospitalized with a painful infection and other serious complications in his replacement hip.

