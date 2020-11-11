COVID-19 continues to delay Honor Flights for C.O. veterans

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the past five years, Dane Prevatt of Honor Flight Central Oregon has been organizing cross-country trips to honor America's veterans.

The Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization that transports WWII, Korean and now Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit and reflect on their historic monuments.

As president of Honor Flight Central Oregon, Prevatt has been dealt a difficult hand, like so many this challenging year.

Just like everyone else, Honor Flight is enduring the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prevatt is concerned that time is running out to keep the dream alive for many of these Central Oregon veterans.

