Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:45 pm

COVID-19 continues to delay Honor Flights for C.O. veterans

vietnam names

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the past five years, Dane Prevatt of Honor Flight Central Oregon has been organizing cross-country trips to honor America's veterans.

The Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization that transports WWII, Korean and now Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit and reflect on their historic monuments.

As president of Honor Flight Central Oregon, Prevatt has been dealt a difficult hand, like so many this challenging year.

Just like everyone else, Honor Flight is enduring the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prevatt is concerned that time is running out to keep the dream alive for many of these Central Oregon veterans.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have the full story on First at Ten on Fox.

Bend / Central Oregon / Deschutes County / News / War-Military
Author Profile Photo

Alec Nolan

Alec Nolan is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Alec here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content