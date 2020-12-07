Jefferson County teacher on leave after viral video of Bend protest confrontation

Top Stories

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A first-year teacher with Jefferson County School District 509-J has been placed on leave pending an investigation after being identified as the woman in a video that went viral of a shouting encounter with a Bend group protesting the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

More than 2 million people had viewed the Twitter and Facebook posts by Monday of the 55-second video in which the woman, driving a car, screamed at chanting downtown Bend protesters, most not wearing masks: “Kill yourself! I’m a teacher! I work in schools! My student’s families are dying!”

There were also obscenities and obscene gestures as well, before she waved and smiled at the person taking the video, then drove away.

“We are aware of the incident and are investigating,” Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Ken Parshall told NewsChannel 21 Monday.

Parshall declined to identify the teacher or which school or grades she has taught in, citing the confidentiality of personnel matters and the process that will take place.

He also said at this early stage in the process, the teacher is on paid leave, pending the investigation’s outcome.

(Warning: Graphic language):