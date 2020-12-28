Flue, attic fire heavily damages NW Redmond home

Top Stories

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An apparent flue fire spread to the attic of a northwest Redmond home Monday night, and while firefighters kept it from spreading farther, it still caused an estimated $200,000 in losses, an official said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to a flue fire at a two-story home in the 900 block of Northwest Canyon Drive, Battalion Chief Garrick Terry said.

The first company on scene found an attic fire and requested more units, Terry said. A dozen firefighters were called out, while Bend Fire & Rescue provided mutual aid, covering the fire district with an engine and medic.

The home sustained significant water and smoke damage. Terry said an initial investigation indicated a possible flue fire that spread to the attic.

Redmond police and Pacific Power also assisted at the scene.