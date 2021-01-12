Deschutes County wrapping up COVID-19 vaccinations for first responders

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly 385 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Tuesday at Deschutes County Health Services, including many first responders, such as Bend police Captain Nick Parker.

"I want to stay healthy, and I definitely want to continue my job," Parker told NewsChannel 21.

The six-hour clinic vaccinated the last large group of the county's first responders.

Noah Chast spoke with Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. Nathan Garibay, the county's emergency manager, along with Molly Wells Darling, deputy operations chief for the clinic.

He'll have the full story tonight, starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.