Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 1:38 pm

Deschutes County wrapping up COVID-19 vaccinations for first responders

First responder vaccinations
Noah Chast/KTVZ
Bend police Captain Nick Parker receives COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly 385 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Tuesday at Deschutes County Health Services, including many first responders, such as Bend police Captain Nick Parker.

"I want to stay healthy, and I definitely want to continue my job," Parker told NewsChannel 21.

The six-hour clinic vaccinated the last large group of the county's first responders.

Noah Chast spoke with Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. Nathan Garibay, the county's emergency manager, along with Molly Wells Darling, deputy operations chief for the clinic.

He'll have the full story tonight, starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

Central Oregon / Coronavirus / Deschutes County / Health / News
Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content