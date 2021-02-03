Oregon to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors on Monday — but there’s a ‘but’

Top Stories

Oregon Health Authority: There aren't yet enough doses for all who want it

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting next Monday, Oregonians age 80 and older can begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine -- but as it ramps up distribution, the Oregon Health Authority warned Wednesday that there will be more seniors wanting the shot than doses now available.

"The Oregon Health Authority is committed to getting all older Oregonians vaccinated," the agency said late Wednesday, but added: "There will be more seniors who want to get vaccinated than there will be vaccines available to them."

Here's the rest of the OHA's initial information:

When will you be eligible?

Everyone 65 and older will be eligible for vaccine by the end of February. Here are dates that each age group becomes eligible for the vaccine:

Who When Number of Oregonians Phase 80 and older February 8, 2021 ~168,000 1B, Group 2 75 and older February 15, 2021 ~134,000 1B, Group 3 70 and older February 22, 2021 ~206,000 1B, Group 4 65 and older March 1, 2021 ~258,000 1B, Group 5

Next week, OHA said it will launch a new tool that will allow people to determine if they are eligible for a vaccine and register to get email alerts or text notifications about vaccine events in their area.

The tool will be open to all Oregonians, and information will be available in 11 languages. We will provide information about how to access the tool in Coronavirus Update after it goes live.

In the meantime, Oregonians can:

Visit covidvaccine.oregon.gov

covidvaccine.oregon.gov Text ORCOVID to 898211

ORCOVID to 898211 Email ORCOVID@211info.org