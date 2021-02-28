Portland protesters smash business windows, spray graffiti; 2 arrested

Top Stories

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people have been arrested after protesters sprayed graffiti and smashed windows at several businesses in Portland’s Pearl District.

KOIN reports that dozens participated in the protest late Saturday. Social media posts suggested the gathering was organized to protest federal immigration policy.

Protesters smashed windows at a Chipotle restaurant while customers were inside.

Area residents shouted at the protesters from their balconies to “Go Home” as protesters were chanting that police “Go Home.”

From Portland Police Bureau news release:

Windows Broken During Pearl District Protest, Arrests Made (Photo)

Portland Police Bureau - 02/28/21 12:42 AM

Arrests were made during a destructive protest in the Pearl District Neighborhood Saturday evening.

On Saturday, February 27, 2021 at about 9:00p.m., a group began marching from The Fields Park at 1099 Northwest Overton Street. During the march, which lasted over two hours, some individuals spray painted buildings and broke windows.

When destructive acts began, officers responded. The Portland Police Bureau began giving advisements to the group over loudspeaker, "To those marching in the Pearl District: Officers have observed and community members have reported members of this group have damaged buildings in the Pearl District. Immediately stop participating in criminal behavior including damaging property. Failure to adhere to this order may subject perpetrators to detention, citation, arrest, or use of crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons. Immediately stop participating in criminal activity."

While tear gas use is currently restricted, state law requires that warning be given.

Police response was constrained by multiple shooting incidents happening across the city, limiting the officers available to address the criminal behavior in the protest. Still, officers responded to the criminal behavior and made two arrests. Items that could be used as weapons were seized, including a large bat.

Windows were broken at a grocery store, restaurant, bank, shipping business, and multiple coffee shops.

Two people were arrested, including a 17-year-old juvenile. The investigation continues and future arrests are possible.