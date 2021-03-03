Bend’s McKay Park parking program could become permanent

Top Stories

Since program began, parking complaints have dropped significantly

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- McKay Park's temporary parking restriction area near the Deschutes River in Bend has been in place for about two years now, and has been welcomed with open arms.

“For residents in the area and business owners, it has made a difference from day to night,” Tobi Marx, the city's parking services manager told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday.

A four hour parking limit was implemented on five streets near the park: SW Allen Road, Bradbury Drive, Commerce Avenue, Crowell Avenue and Shevlin-Hixon Drive. Also, $30-a-month parking permits were required for residents and business owners.

Marx said the program initially began because of people spending the night in parking spots. Nearby business employees and residents would have trouble finding parking.

“I think this is a good example of how parking districts are supposed to work,” Marx said.

Kea and Miranda Eubank often use the parking around the park. They both surf at the Whitewater Park and had problems finding parking before the program started.

“When there was people sleeping down here, it was a little much," Kea said. "It just seemed like people started to live down here. They would live in the bathrooms.”

Since the four-hour limit has been in place, though, Kea has not had any issues.

“I think it’s a good thing," Kea said. "You come down here -- it’s not packed. You have a four hour limit.”

The Eubanks' only issue with the parking area was the time limit, but they both acknowledged that four hours is a good middle ground.

"I guess they could extend the hours a little bit longer, because four hours may be right on the linem depending how long the float is," Miranda said. "But the people making the rules know more than me."

Marx said he hopes the parking restriction area can become permanent before the busy summer season.