Randall Kilby trial date set; family of killed Bend brothers speak out

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Randall Kilby was arraigned Monday on three murder charges in the deaths of Daphne Banks, Benjamin Taylor and Jeffrey Taylor.

Authorities say Kilby attacked Daphne Banks on Christmas Day and was arrested for assault, but was released without being charged. Banks later died in the hospital.

Jeffery and Benjamin Taylor, brothers who were living with Kilby at Romaine Village, were allegedly attacked and killed by Kilby with a hatchet on Saturday, March 20.

Jeffery's daughter, Chantel Taylor, told NewsChannel 21 on Monday her dad initially took Randall in to help him clean up his life.

"My dad was trying to help him clean up his act, and it didn't go so well,” Taylor said.

Taylor, sitting beside her fiancé, Matt Rasmussen, and his daughter, Alexis, said her father was best known for his catering business called “Hot Stuff.”

She said he was a guy who cared about others.

"He would help homeless guys and friends, and friends of friends," she said. "And if you needed someone to help you move you'd go to my dad because that was him.”

Taylor said Kilby was confusing in the way he would act toward her.

"He was really aggressive, and he had a difficult personality to read,” she said.

Taylor said Kilby stole her father's rifle some time after Christmas and felt very unsafe about it.

She said she reported it to the police but was told there was not enough evidence to take action.

"They said that if anything happens to give them a call -- and when something happened, they couldn't call, because they were dead,” Taylor said, in tears.

Taylor said she immediately knew it had something to do with Kilby.

"And I recognized the street in the photo, and my heart sunk. I just knew that Randall had finally done something,” Taylor said.

"I started trying to call my dad, just in hopes he would answer his phone."

She said the next thing she did was call her brother, Michael.

"I said Michael, I think our dad's dead -- I've got to go,” Taylor said. “And he said, 'Oh God, what did Randall do?'"

Kilby's trial is set for May 28 and he is being held without bail.

"He needs to pay,” Taylor said. “He doesn't get to walk free and take people's families, and ruin people's lives any more."

Taylor and Rasmussen have a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral costs and other expenses.