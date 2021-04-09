Fainting after COVID-19 vaccinations a common occurrence, officials say

Top Stories

Happens with other vaccinations, too: 'This is nothing to be concerned about'

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More Central Oregonians are getting their vaccines -- and more are fainting after they do. But officials say it's not uncommon, and nothing to be concerned about.

Morgan Emerson, spokeswoman for Deschutes County Health Services, said there are similarities among the people fainting.

"We've seen that with younger adults and people who are coming for their vaccine that haven't eaten or been very well hydrated,” Emerson said Friday.

Emerson said a small percentage of people fainting after getting any vaccine is completely normal.

"This is nothing to be concerned about,” Emerson said. “We're not seeing anything more than what we typically expect."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ays fainting after a vaccine is most common with adolescents and is most often reported after HPV, meningitis and tetanus injections.

The CDC states, "Because the ingredients of these three vaccines are different, yet fainting is seen with all of them, scientists think that fainting is due to the vaccination process and not to the vaccines themselves."

Emerson had a similar response, when asked if any particular dose or manufacturer caused people to faint.

"We know that with vaccines and injections, fainting is a common occurrence, and we haven't seen an increase with any specific manufacturer."

Anne Kilty, a nurse practitioner with Deschutes County Health Services, said fainting is relatively common, but they are prepared for everything at the mass vaccination clinic.

"At the mass vaccine clinic, we are fully staffed with a variety of medical providers, and we're ready for a number of medical situations,” Kilty said.

Emerson said most of the people who have fainted at the fairgrounds reported that they had not had anything to eat or drink before.

"We encourage anyone who's coming to get their vaccine to stay hydrated, eat a full meal beforehand -- and tell someone if you don't feel well,” Emerson said.